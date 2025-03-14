Ruben Amorim drops season-defining Manchester United update; reveals injury return for Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo

Since taking over as Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim has been facing plenty of criticism from fans and even former players. The Portuguese has been on the receiving end of flak from fans, and some former players have criticised his approach, but also have felt that he needs time. Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim hinted at possible injury returns for Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo.(Reuters)

Since their FA Cup fifth round defeat to Fulham on March 2nd, United had failed to bag a single win, which consisted of 1-1 draws to Real Sociedad in the Europa League and then Arsenal in the Premier League. The draw against Sociedad angered fans more, who were already triggered by the FA Cup exit.

But the draw against second-placed Arsenal saw the confidence return among fans, and even the players as a Bruno Fernandes hattrick sealed a 4- victory against Sociedad in the second-leg of their Europa League Round of 16 fixture. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot scored a stoppage time goal for the English side.

Next up, United return to the Premier League and take on Leicester City on March 17th, and all eyes will once again be on Amorim.

Manchester United's injury woes

Speaking ahead of the match, he spoke on the potential injury returns of the likes of Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo. Mount, in particular, has been an expensive flop for United, since joining from Chelsea for 60 million Pounds in 2023.

“With different competitions we have to rotate because we are risking a little bit some players. For example, Casemiro was so tired, we didn’t want to risk Ugarte because today was a decision in one competition and Ugarte wanted to stay here,” said Amorim.

“I think we have Mason Mount, he’s going to return really, really slow. Kobbie, maybe he will return in a few weeks, I don’t know for sure. Harry Maguire, we’ll try not to risk, we’ll see for Sunday. We need all the players.

“Again, I think against Lyon it’s going to be a different kind of game. The physicality, they have the same physicality, it’s going to be a different game, more demanding in that aspect and we have a lot of difficult games in Premier League,” he added.

Mainoo’s return could be a huge boost for United, considering Fernandes has been lacking support in the middle of the park, and has been having to do both offensive and defensive duties. Mainoo’s presence could unshackle the Portugal international and also United captain, who can then take on more offensive responsibilities.