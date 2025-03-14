Lionel Messi's last-minute goal for Inter Miami makes opposition fans celebrate against their own team in rare scenes

Lionel Messi marked his return to action in emphatic style, finding the back of the net as Inter Miami sealed a 2-0 victory over Cavalier FC in Jamaica to advance to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup. Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Cavalier(MLS)

The Argentine superstar had been sidelined for three matches due to load management concerns, with head coach Javier Mascherano emphasizing the importance of rest to prevent potential injuries. Despite keeping his plans under wraps, Mascherano had hinted at Messi’s involvement ahead of the fixture.

"We knew that Leo wasn't playing for the last three or four games," Mascherano said after the match. "Obviously we wanted him playing but we need to know and to find the moment to send him to the pitch. I think it was good because he felt very good on the pitch. He could score. The people in Jamaica could see him. So great, great night for everyone."

Messi entered the fray in the 53rd minute, replacing Luis Suárez, and his presence immediately lifted the tempo of Miami’s attack. The stadium erupted as he stepped onto the pitch, and he did not disappoint.

In the dying moments of the game, Messi latched onto a pass from 18-year-old homegrown talent Santiago Morales, drilling a precise shot into the far corner of the net. Even the Jamaican fans couldn't help but celebrate the football legend's goal.

Watch:

His goal added gloss to Miami’s already commanding position in the tie, having secured a 2-0 victory in the first leg through goals from Tadeo Allende and Suárez. The visitors extended their lead further in the return leg when Suárez converted a penalty in the first half after Allende was brought down in the box.

Messi’s arrival in Jamaica had been highly anticipated, with government officials, including Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport Olivia Grange, welcoming him and his teammates at the airport.

Due to overwhelming demand, the match had been moved from Cavalier FC’s usual 3,000-seat venue to the 35,000-capacity national stadium.

With the victory secured, Inter Miami now shifts their focus to a high-profile quarterfinal clash against LAFC, who overcame Columbus Crew in their round-of-16 encounter.