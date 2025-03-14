F1 trailer: Brad Pitt battles age, 'd***head' teammate in fiery ride, fans say, 'If Top Gun and Gran Turismo had a baby'

The trailer of Brad Pitt-starrer sports drama, F1, was released on Thursday evening by its makers. The film, which sees Pitt play an ageing racer returning to Formula One, has been shot on real locations in real Formula cars. Fans praised the realism of the trailer and also the score, saying the movie looked the 'real deal'. (Also read: Brad Pitt promises a thrilling summer ride in F1 Super Bowl teaser. Watch) F1 trailer: Brad Pitt plays an ageing driver in this sports drama.

F1 trailer sees Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes

The trailer opened with Javier Bardem's character introducing Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) as a former racer whose best days are behind him. He offers him a seat on his F1 team so he can mentor his rookie driver, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). But Hayes will now have to battle his ageing body and a teammate who does not respect him, all the while fighting the tag of a 'never-was' in F1.

The trailer's visuals, cinematography, and score had fans asking for more. One wrote in the comments, "One of the best decisions they could’ve ever made with shooting this film was doing so much of the racing stuff practically. I can’t tell how much of this movie could potentially be hidden CGI and that shows how good they’ve done with it." Another added, "This movie is gonna be fire." A fan summed up the film's vibe as they wrote, “If Top Gun Maverick and Gran Turismo had a baby.”

Fans praise the trailer

There was special praise for using The Chain, the Fleetwood Mac song that was long the official theme of the F1 broadcast in UK and many other countries. One fan wrote, "Hans Zimmer doing the score for the movie too?!?! Hot damn they really going all in on this movie."

F1 cast and India release date

F1 also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Kim Bodnia,, and has been shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport. The film is directed by Top Gun: Maverick-fame Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. The film is executive produced by Daniel Lupi. Collaborating with Kosinski behind the scenes are his creative team, including director of photography Claudio Miranda, production designers Mark Tildesley and Ben Munro, editor Stephen Mirrione, costume designer Julian Day, casting director Lucy Bevan and composer Hans Zimmer.

Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute the film worldwide. It will be released in cinemas and IMAX in India on June 27.