Apple TV+ in India; here's how you can watch Severance, Ted Lasso and other shows for 99

Among the big streaming platforms globally, Apple TV+ had been the lone holdout when it came to an India launch. The platform has been creating content that gets eyeballs as well as praise in the US, and had expanded to other parts of the world too. The launch in India was delayed, and even then, the streamer's presence remained small. Now, it has expanded that footprint through Amazon Prime Video. Severance added 2 million subscribers to Apple TV+, becoming its top performing show.

Amazon Prime Video launches Apple TV+ in India

From Wednesday, April 2, Apple TV+ will be available via Prime Video in India as an add-on subscription. A press release shared by Prime Video India stated that users can now subscribe to Apple TV+ via Prime Video for ₹99 per month. The add-on subscription will be above and beyond the existing Amazon Prime subscription. In the past, Amazon has introduced other platforms to India through the same add-on model, including Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, BBC Player, MGM+, Sony Pictures, and many others.

“We're delighted to continue to roll out Apple TV+ on Prime Video with the launch in India today bringing Prime Video customers an even greater selection of TV shows and films, all in one app experience,” said Kelly Day, Vice President of International, Prime Video.

What all can you watch

This would mean that the entire Apple TV+ library will now be available to Indian viewers. Viewers can enjoy heartwarming comedies like Ted Lasso and Shrinking, thrilling dramas—from Severance and The Morning Show to Slow Horses and Disclaimer—as well as epic sci-fi like Silo, hit movies like Wolfs and The Gorge with the subscription. Apple TV+ was already available via Prime Video as an add-on subscription in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and other territories in Europe and Latin America

“Viewers have been loving the ability to subscribe to Apple TV+ on Prime Video and we’re pleased to now launch this offering in India,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s SVP of Services. “We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to audiences around the world.”