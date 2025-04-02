Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Apple TV+ in India; here's how you can watch Severance, Ted Lasso and other shows for 99

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Apr 02, 2025 03:19 PM IST

Apple TV+ is available in India. Starting April 2, the streamer's entire library now available to subscribers via Amazon Prime India.

Among the big streaming platforms globally, Apple TV+ had been the lone holdout when it came to an India launch. The platform has been creating content that gets eyeballs as well as praise in the US, and had expanded to other parts of the world too. The launch in India was delayed, and even then, the streamer's presence remained small. Now, it has expanded that footprint through Amazon Prime Video.

Severance added 2 million subscribers to Apple TV+, becoming its top performing show.
Severance added 2 million subscribers to Apple TV+, becoming its top performing show.

Amazon Prime Video launches Apple TV+ in India

From Wednesday, April 2, Apple TV+ will be available via Prime Video in India as an add-on subscription. A press release shared by Prime Video India stated that users can now subscribe to Apple TV+ via Prime Video for 99 per month. The add-on subscription will be above and beyond the existing Amazon Prime subscription. In the past, Amazon has introduced other platforms to India through the same add-on model, including Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, BBC Player, MGM+, Sony Pictures, and many others.

“We're delighted to continue to roll out Apple TV+ on Prime Video with the launch in India today bringing Prime Video customers an even greater selection of TV shows and films, all in one app experience,” said Kelly Day, Vice President of International, Prime Video.

What all can you watch

This would mean that the entire Apple TV+ library will now be available to Indian viewers. Viewers can enjoy heartwarming comedies like Ted Lasso and Shrinking, thrilling dramas—from Severance and The Morning Show to Slow Horses and Disclaimer—as well as epic sci-fi like Silo, hit movies like Wolfs and The Gorge with the subscription. Apple TV+ was already available via Prime Video as an add-on subscription in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and other territories in Europe and Latin America

“Viewers have been loving the ability to subscribe to Apple TV+ on Prime Video and we’re pleased to now launch this offering in India,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s SVP of Services. “We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to audiences around the world.”

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Web Series / Apple TV+ in India; here's how you can watch Severance, Ted Lasso and other shows for 99
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On