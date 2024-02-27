Hannah Waddingham carries cardboard purse made by 9-year-old daughter to 2024 SAG Awards

Actor Hannah Waddingham graced the red carpet at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which took place on February 25th, dressed in a sculptural red foil Couture off-the-shoulder gown by designer Tony Ward. It featured a thigh-high slit and a long train. She accessorised her ceremonial look with Norman Silverman jewellery and Gianvito Rossi black strappy heels. However, what caught everyone’s eye and added a little something extra to the British actor’s overall graceful look was her special accessory, a cardboard purse that her nine-year-old daughter, Kitty, had handmade for her. Hannah Waddingham at the 2024 SAG Awards(Instagram)

Hannah Waddingham at the 2024 SAG Awards(Instagram)

In a video posted on Instagram, the 49-year-old actor told Glamour, “My daughter wanted to contribute, so she made me a bag”. The Ted Lasso star was nominated for her final season of the show for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The bag has the word “Epic” written on it and the actor joked it was because “the evening is going to be epic.” The purse was decorated with plenty of rainbow colours.

The cardboard purse that Hannah Waddingham's daughter, Kitty, made for her mother (Instagram)

Sharing a bit more about the purse, she explained how this accessory came to be: “There was a spare bit of cardboard in the house.” The actor proudly showed off the details and called the accessory “gorgeous” and said it is a “one love” bag.

When asked if her daughter knew what colour gown she was going to wear in order to coordinate, the Game Of Thrones and Hocus Pocus 2 (2022) actor said, “No, she kind og hazard a guess and put all the colours so that it goes with everything.” Adding, she said her daughter called it a “goes with everything and nothing bag”.

While talking about the glitz and glamour that being at such ceremonies affords celebrities, Waddingham said, "This is all great but they [being a mom] are the most important thing."