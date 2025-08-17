Gal Gadot breaks silence over Snow White's disappointing box office performance: ‘Movie was incredibly affected by…’

Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White struggled to perform at the global box office, and now actor Gal Gadot is sharing her thoughts on why. During a recent appearance on the Israeli TV program The A Talks, Gadot said that political pressures in Hollywood may have hurt the movie’s chances. Gal Gadot served in the Israeli Defence Forces for two years.(AFP)

Gal Gadot opens up about Snow White's box office performance

Speaking on the show, where guests are interviewed by individuals on the autism spectrum, Gadot explained that there is often “pressure on celebrities to speak against Israel” in the entertainment industry.

“You know, this happens a lot in various industries, including Hollywood,” Gadot said, as quoted by Variety. “There’s pressure on celebrities to speak against Israel. And, you know, it happened.”

She added that she always tries to explain the situation from her perspective, but people make their own choices. “I was disappointed that the movie was incredibly affected by all of that and that it didn’t do well at the box office. But that’s how it goes. You win some, you lose some,” Gadot said.

Gal Gadot's role in Snow White amid political protests

The live-action Snow White starred Rachel Zegler as the Disney princess and Gadot as the Evil Queen. Other cast members included Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Patrick Page as the Magic Mirror, and Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman.

Gadot, who served in the Israeli Defense Forces for two years as part of Israel’s mandatory conscription policies, was the target of many protests as well. As per a Deadline report, the star’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony two months ago was delayed by protesters representing both pro-Israel and pro-Palestine groups.

The way the film has been received demonstrates how outside factors like politics and social discussions may have also impacted its performance. Snow White didn't live up to the hype, but other Disney remakes, like The Lion King and Aladdin, did well at the box office. For Gadot, the underperformance was a disappointment, but she acknowledged that the film industry is unpredictable.

