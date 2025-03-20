Gal Gadot roasted for getting a star on Walk of Fame, internet asks it's ‘for scintillating performance in Red Notice’

Israeli actor Gal Gadot got a rare honour on Tuesday as she received a star of her own on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony outside El Capitan Theater was attended by Gal, her husband and four daughters and even director Patty Jenkins and Vin Diesel. The actor delivered a speech and reflected on her career in Hollywood but not everyone thinks she deserves it. Gal Gadot poses with her new star at a ceremony honoring her on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

'Gal Gadot got a star… for what?'

People on the internet are confused what Gal has done to be honoured so. TikToker Kevin Smith called it ‘one of the funniest things’ in his video about the same. It has got more than 500 comments.

“May I ask the age old question, ‘for what? What did she do to earn this?’ Was it her scintillating role in Red Notice? Or performance of a lifetime in Netflix's Heart of Stone? Or Joss Whedon's Justice League? The sequel to end all sequels in Wonder Woman 1984? Has to be Death on the Nile. Oh never mind, it's Fast and Furious.” All the movies he mentioned were brutally panned by critics and audiences alike.

Gal's one big commercial and critical hit so far has been Patty's Wonder Woman.

Smith also mentioned the many other Hollywood stars who are far more deserving but have not yet received the same honour. These include two time Oscar-winning Best Actress Emma Stone and even star Leonardo DiCaprio.

People in comments section echoes the same thought. “She can’t even act. It torture to watch her act,” read a comment. “Guys… guys… you’re forgetting her most memorable role! The Imagine video (debacle) of 2020! THATS what got her the star obviously,” commented another.

“Thank you good sir for pointing this out. Gadot was a good wonderwoman (the first one anyways) and THAT WAS IT. She also needs to keep her political views out of the public eye. But yes my dude. You nailed this one,” wrote another.

There was also a big discussion about celebrities paying for the star rather than simply getting it. This is partially true as only a selected person would even be allowed to pay for the star.

What is the criteria for getting a star?

As per the Hollywood Walk of Fame website, the criteria for receiving a star consists of the following: professional achievement, longevity in the category of five years or more, contributions to the community and the guarantee that the celebrity will attend the dedication ceremony if selected. Posthumous awards require a five-year waiting period.

After the Walk of Fame Committee has made its selections, the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors also votes to approve the star and then for a final approval, the names are submitted to the City of Los Angeles’ Board of Public Works Department.

All honourees must be approved by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the decisions of which are final and entirely within the Chamber’s discretion. ‘Nomination and selection procedures, forms, and qualifications are guidelines only, entirely within the Chamber’s discretion, and are subject to change at any time, without notice.’

Does one have to pay for it?

As per the same website, celebs have to pay $75,000 after selection. ‘The money is used to pay for the creation and installation of the star, as well as maintenance of the Walk of Fame,’ it mentions.

Gal's speech during ceremony

During her speech, Gadot spoke about her journey in Hollywood and the importance of her family. She joked that every time her career took off, she got pregnant.

"Whenever my success grew, I always got pregnant, I needed to ground myself. That's what I tell my agents. It's either I'm making movies or making babies -- no more babies. But Jaron always reminded me to dream and to be free to do whatever it is that I want to do," Gadot said according to People.

"Our daughters, Alma, Maya -- whose birthday's today, she's 8, mazel tov! Dan Dan, and baby Ori, everything I do, I do for you. Being your Ima is my greatest, greatest privilege and the most meaningful thing I've ever done," Gadot added.

"Thank you for being part of the circus like we always say, you allow me to fulfil my dreams and I hope that you know that you can do the same. You inspire me every day to strive to be a better person to be strong and kind and brave just the way you are, and I hope that you're proud," the mom of four continued.

She is currently seen as The Evil Queen in Disney's live-action version of Snow White. It releases in India on Friday.