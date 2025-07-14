Rachel Zegler reveals her favorite Taylor Swift song and fans are surprised: ‘She has taste’

It’s no secret that West Side Story and Hunger Games actor Rachel Zegler is a proud Swiftie, but her latest confession has Taylor Swift fans cheering for her even more. The 24-year-old, who is currently starring as Eva Perón in Evita at the London Palladium, was asked by a fan to name her all-time favorite Taylor Swift song. Rachel Zegler is a huge fan of Taylor Swift. Recently, she confessed about her favorite track by the singer.(Invision)

After a thoughtful pause, Zegler gave her answer: Cowboy Like Me, a slow-burning track from Swift’s 2020 album Evermore.

As soon as she responded, fans at the stage door gasped and applauded in delight, clearly moved by the unexpected choice. Zegler continued to sign autographs, as per a The News report.

Swifties call Rachel Zegler's choice ‘impeccable’

A video of the moment was captured and shared on social media, where it quickly went viral. Swifties on X (formerly Twitter) were quick to hail Zegler’s choice, especially given that Evermore is often described as one of Swift’s most underrated albums.

A user posting the video on X with the text, “a fan asking rachel her fav Taylor Swift song.” It was later reposted by another Taylor Swift fan account.

One fan commented, “Love when someone doesn’t say Blank Space or Style for once.” Another said they didn’t think they could “love her any more.”

Another Swiftie, with Zegler’s face as their profile picture, wrote, “She has taste so true.”

A fan responding to the post wrote, “I love how she’s such a genuine Swiftie.” A fifth one, tagging Zegler, said, “We need a cowboy like me cover my queen.”

Rachel Zegler’s longtime Swiftie status

According to Parade magazine, this isn’t the first time Zegler’s Swiftie heart has been on display. Just last weekend, ahead of Sabrina Carpenter’s show at BST Hyde Park, Zegler was caught on camera gleefully singing along to Swift’s Tortured Poets Department track, I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

With her stunning stage performances and honest fangirl moments, Zegler continues to endear herself to audiences around the world – both as a Broadway leading lady and a card-carrying Swiftie.

Fans can catch Zegler in Evita at the London Palladium until September 6.

