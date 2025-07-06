Sabrina Carpenter dialed back the heat during her ‘magical’ Hyde Park concert: Here's why

Sabrina Carpenter knows just how to make heads turn. The Espresso singer’s performance on Saturday night at London's BST Festival was no exception. She thrilled a crowd of 65,000 with her set, the BBC reported. However, she toned down her racy performances to a more family friendly show. The singer expressed her gratitude that the audience had chosen to watch her perform on Saturday, adding that "London is so fun and there's so much to do here." Sabrina Carpenter's family-friendly performance at London's BST Festival entertained a crowd of 65,000. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)(AFP)

Sabrina Carpenter’s London performance

Sarbina’s event at London’s Hyde Park featured a graphic advising "parental discretion" as she sang Bed Chem. The pop icon swapped her usual sexually suggestive performance for her track Juno to utilize a cannon and fire t-shirts into the audience. For Magic Mike fans, there was also a snippet of Pony by Ginuwine, the BBC reported. Notably, the Please Please Please singer's performances have been a subject of complaints for their racy lyrics and dance routines.

Sabrina also dropped a set of images from her show on Saturday. The carousel featured her in a little black dress for the event, and the caption read, “NIGHT 1 HYDE PARK magical and unbelievable. 65,000 of your beautiful faces and we get the privilege of doing it all again tonight!! See you soon i love you.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s new album

The Grammy winner is set to release her new album, Man’s Best Friend, on August 29. The album’s artwork was at the center of a controversy as well. The initial image showed Sabrina on her hands and knees while someone pulled her hair. As per Variety, many people had termed the image as degrading to women.

Sabrina Carpenter had dropped an alternate cover for Man’s Best Friend, quipping that it was “approved by God.” The black-and-white photo featured the 26-year-old dancing, laying her head on a man’s shoulder while gazing in the distance.

Sabrina’s new single, Manchild, was released earlier this year.

FAQs

What did Sabrina Carpenter say that was censored?

Sabrina’s performance of Please Please Please and her speech at the Grammys 2025 was censored for swear words.

What TV show made Sabrina Carpenter famous?

The show Girl Meets World made Sabrina Carpenter a household name.

When is Sabrina Carpenter’s new album out?

Her album Man’s Best Friend will be released on August 29.