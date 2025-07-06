Neeraj’s popularity can boost Indian track and field

Bengaluru: Four years ago, Neeraj Chopra raised India’s flag at the Tokyo Olympics with no fans in the stands to cheer him on. The Covid-induced protocols meant the venue was empty. Only a handful of Indian athletes, support staff and media witnessed the greatest moment in Indian athletics on the global stage up close. India’s Neeraj Chopra acknowledges his fans after winning the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 javelin tournament at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. (AFP)

Yet, on that heady Tokyo night Chopra took a victory lap around the National Stadium, humbly acknowledging their presence and soaking in the feeling. It was a moment of triumph, but the image of a tricolour-draped Chopra celebrating in an empty stadium left one wishing that he should get another opportunity to perform in front of fans in the Olympics.

That moment came at the Paris Olympics where Chopra won silver with fans from India making the trip to watch him in action. In four years, Chopra has captured the world championship, Diamond League title and numerous elite level competitions around the world, emerging as a big star of global track and field. Wherever he has gone, the Indian diaspora has been present in full strength to back him.

Chopra’s stature has grown with each spectacular performance, tremendously boosting his popularity in India.

However, in these four years, Chopra had appeared in only one event at home – a domestic competition where his presence went almost unnoticed because of his late confirmation.

There was a growing sense that his charisma wasn’t utilised to full potential. One longed to see him in a top international competition in India with fans watching him from up and close. That wish was fulfilled at a packed Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday at the Neeraj Chopra Classic. Hopefully, India’s sponsors and corporate houses will realise the potential of sports other than cricket.

To watch Chopra being swarmed by spectators and showered with love was a delight. He had been in the city for a week doing fan engagement programmes and promoting the event. Everywhere, people sought his autograph and selfies, and received him with warmth. His humility and ability to strike a chord with people stands apart.

Even Chopra was surprised by the response and promised to do his bit to get more international events to India. He realises the importance of providing people the opportunity to watch world class athletics action. At the same time, his message was for them to also go and watch domestic competitions and encourage athletes.

“You see the environment today. It’s so encouraging for athletes when you have fans coming to stadiums and supporting you. We were talking about it today, about the atmosphere. Our athletes Sachin Yadav, Rohit they were so excited seeing the crowd. This is the kind of support we need for our athletes. They work so hard. When you come along with children, they will feel inspired to take up the sport,” said Chopra.

“We always wanted people to come for domestic track and field meets. AFI has made attempts to draw people to national competitions. So, I want to tell people ‘please go and watch domestic meets’. Athletics is full of action. You will see sprinters, throwers, jumpers. At first people might feel so many actions taking place at the same time. Someone is jumping, somebody throwing, and some athletes sprinting. But when you start following and understanding the sport, it is so thrilling,” Chopra explained.

Even Chopra, who is usually in control of his emotions, felt the adrenalin rush in front of thousands of fans. With the energy of the roaring crowd behind him, he pushed himself a bit too much on the first throw before reining himself with the second throw.

“Itna jyada energy tha stadium mein josh mein kiya first throw. Then spoke to coach and made some technical correction. I was still not happy with my runway, but that I am able to perform under such pressure situation makes me happy. The last few days I have been busy looking after organising. Though my team was there to help, I wanted everyone, international athletes, to return with a good experience. I wasn’t able to train much but somewhere the feeling was there that I also have to do well in an event named after me and in front of home crowd. That way it’s a relief that everything went well.

“Indian athletes playing alongside Olympic and world champions in this atmosphere is a big thing for them. That was the idea, to give them some quality competition and for Indian fans to watch them live.”

It’s a start that needs to be backed up with planning. AFI spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla, who is also vice president of World Athletics, says it already has plans to pitch for the world Championships and world relays. “We had officials from World Athletics here. It was so well organised with such a great support from people. We will be pitching for the world championships in 2029 and 2031. AFI has also shown interest in bidding for the junior world Championships 2028.

“We will bid for both and see which one we can get to host. We will also bid for the world relays and other events.”

Neeraj’s popularity can lend the support needed for Indian track and field to go among the masses.