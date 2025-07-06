Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber's video from Martin Garrix's concert goes viral; netizens say 'so uncomfortable to watch’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been married since September 2018, and their relationship has been a topic of buzz in the public. Lately, people have been speculating about possible tensions between them, especially as they adjust to life with a new baby. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are 'struggling' in their marriage: Report(Photo: X)

Amid this, a video of the couple from the Martin Garrix concert has surfaced on X. A social media user shared the video and criticized the couple's marriage by saying, “This is so uncomfortable to watch. Their marriage is so over... Hailey looks so done with him.”

In the clip, the Baby singer can be seen hopping and dancing to the DJ beats right in front of Hailey while she is glued to her phone. She only lifted her head for a few seconds to nod and then went back to watching her screen. While it appeared that the couple was having fun during the concert. Many netizens believed that the video was just another proof of whatever tension is going on between the couple.

The video gained a lot of attention from netizens across the Internet. The video received 1K comments, with, one of the users writing, "Their body language says it all—Hailey looks checked out and Justin seems completely oblivious." Another user chimed in, "She stalked this man for years just to get this at the end…. IJBOL." A different user chimed in, "Hailey doesn't deserve him. All I see is Justin settling with her because she's the only person who can keep up with him and babysits him."

Netizen says, Justin treated Hailey like a 'garbage'

One of the users wrote, "He never liked her anyway. He’s always treated her like garbage, and she’s still around for the money. They deserve each other."

A different user defended Justin and said he deserves better. He wrote, “Justin Bieber deserves better. Honestly, I think men should focus more on deep, platonic relationships with other men. We’re more capable of loving each other unconditionally when sex isn’t on the table. There’s no hidden agenda… just brotherhood. As for Hailey, she comes across like an opportunist who may have seen Justin more as a status symbol than a soulmate.”

Are Justin and Hailey expecting their second baby?

As per the latest report by OK! Magazine, the couple is bracing themselves for a second baby, just nine months after welcoming their son, Jack Blues Bieber. An insider revealed that, "Hailey had a pretty traumatic birth experience, but that hasn't stopped her from wanting more kids. She absolutely adores being a mom. She and Justin talk all the time about having a big family. They've always been on the same page about that, and becoming parents has only made them more sure that this is the path they are meant to walk together."