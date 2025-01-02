Coldplay and Shawn Mendes to Linkin Park and Martin Garrix - what music lovers in India can look forward in 2025?

Coldplay in India after 9 years! It was, inarguably, the biggest news in the music space in India last year due to the tickets going off the shelf even before most people could purchase them. The British band Coldplay will kick off its Music of the Spheres World Tour with a concert at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, which will see close to 50,000 people in attendance. That will be followed by gigs on January 19 and 21 at the same venue, followed by two shows on January 25 and 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Clockwise from top left) Coldplay, Martin Garrix, Linkin Park, AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam and Hanumankind

Ed Sheeran returns!

Having performed a sold-out concert in Mumbai in March last year, the English singer, known for his hit numbers Shape of You and Thinking Out Loud, is set to return to India with his Mathematics Tour. “Coming back to India for my biggest ever tour of your beautiful country. What a way to start 2025, can’t wait to see you all there,” Sheeran wrote on Insta. He would be performing in six cities, including Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, Delhi and Hyderabad, starting January 30.

Rahman returns to Mumbai after 5 years

Academy Award-winning musician AR Rahman will pay a tribute to his guru, late Hindustani classical music legend Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, at Haazri. The concert, which will be held on January 17 at Jio World Garden in BKC, Mumbai, will see him perform Sufi compositions from his repertoire. The show marks Rahman’s ticketed show in Mumbai after five years.

Fourth Grammy for Ricky Kej?

Having won three Grammy Awards - in 2015, 2022 and 2023 - it would be interesting to see if musician Ricky Kej, who got his fourth nomination last year, wins his fourth honour on February 2 or not. His album Break Of Dawn has been nominated for the 67th Grammy Awards in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category. Talking to us after bagging a nom, he said, “Each nomination, each victory for a different project is exciting. It’s just like saying had a fourth child, they would be as excited about it! As time progresses, with each project, you feel you have a better understanding of the world. All my music is cause and issue based. With every progressing album of mine, I feel it’s my best work ever. To get applauded for it feels amazing.”

Shawn Mendes’ India debut!

The Canadian singer-songwriter will perform his maiden gig in India as the headlining act of Lollapalooza India 2025. Mendes, known for his hits Señorita and There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back, will take the stage at Mumbai’s Mahalakshmi Race Course, on March 8. “Truly there is nothing holding us back when we tell you how excited we are to have pop virtuoso, Shawn Mendes, headlining at Lolla India 2025! An astounding performance is in store for us & this one is definitely for the books (sic),” he wrote on Instagram.

Holi with Martin Garrix

The world leading DJ and music producer will perform on Holi, March 14, at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, marking the world’s biggest Holi concert, with over 45,000 people in attendance. Sharing his enthusiasm on performing in India, Garrix said, “Performing in India has always been an incredible experience for me. The energy, the passion and the connection with the fans here are like no other. I’m beyond excited to bring my biggest hits to the stage and can’t wait to create something truly special with my fans on Holi.”

Green Day first-time in India

Punk rock pioneers Green Day will showcase their high-octane energy as the headlining act of day two of Lollapalooza India 2025 on March 9. This marks their maiden visit to India. The five-time Grammy Award winners wrote on Instagram: “Another first for us!! India, you’ve been calling our name... and it’s finally time to answer. We’ll see you in Mumbai next March for @LollaIndia (sic).”

Linkin Park maiden India gig

The Grammy Award-winning rock band announced a massive 59-show world tour last year to promote their new album, From Zero. And, the tour will mark the American outfit’s debut India concert. While the date and venue is yet to be announced, Linkin Park fans are sure that it’d be an emotional rollercoaster, as their music cuts across generations, including chartbusters such as Numb and In the End.

Hanumankind at Coachella

Rapper-singer Hanumankind, who shot to global fame this year with his viral hit Big Dawgs, has become the third musician after Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon to be part of the Coachella line-up. Dosanjh made history in 2023 as the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella, which will be held in April this year in California (USA).

Sonu Nigam in Singapore after 5 years

Singer Sonu Nigam will take the stage in Singapore on Valentine’s Day (February 14), marking his return to the country after five years. The Padma Shri recipient would be performing at The Star Theatre, as part of the Sonu Nigam Asia Tour 2025.