Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are 'struggling' to save their marriage: Report

Justin Bieber's Instagram-held mental health spiral appears to be NOW impacting his marriage to Hailey Bieber as well, besides his public image and credibility. Or at least that's what reports are suggesting. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are 'struggling' in their marriage: Report(Photo: X)

An Entertainment Tonight source-based report, asserts that things may be going downhill in the marriage department for the singer. The bone of contention? Justin and Hailey's differing perspectives when it comes to public perception. A source close to the couple reportedly told ET that while the model and Rhode founder is actually very tapped into how their relationship is being perceived by the public, it is this very attitude that Justin can't wrap his head around. Additionally, Hailey on the other hand has reportedly been upset about Justin's unwillingness to work towards getting better.

The source said, "Justin has been getting irritated easily and feels like Hailey can be superficial about the way their relationship looks in the public eye and Justin's lack of motivation has been upsetting for her".

In addition to this, Hailey was also spotted for a brief bit in NYC, sans her wedding ring. Shortly after speculation began however, the mother of one, seemingly put it back on.

So is it close to being over? Well, not quite or at least that's what those close to them are predicting, though there is no two-ways about things being pretty difficult right now: "Their friends think they can salvage their marriage — and they both want that — but right now things are not good", added the source.

Now coming to the obvious, a Justin and Hailey update never comes without it's fair share of public opinion, and news of the both "struggling" in their marriage is seeing many side with Hailey. Comments expressing the sentiment read: "Hailey, cut your losses and walk away.", "Hailey deserves better", "The way I would have packed my billion dollars and baby and left!!!" and "Honestly, hailey deserves a man who is going to celebrate her life, not just tolerate it .." to quote a few.

Do you think this is a temporary rough patch or something more serious?