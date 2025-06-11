Sabrina Carpenter unveils new album Man's Best Friend: ‘Can't wait for it to be yours’

Sabrina Carpenter is all set to release her next album, Man’s Best Friend, on August 29 via Island Records. The announcement came days after she released her latest single, Manchild. During an Instagram Live on Wednesday, Sabrina Carpenter gave fans a sneak peek of the album in a relaxed way. File photo of Sabrina Carpenter(REUTERS)

The singer was flipping through classic vinyls from icons like Donna Summer, ABBA and Dolly Parton before casually revealing her own. She played the album on a turntable, and fans also got their first look at the cover art during the session.

Special edition

Man’s Best Friend is now available for pre-order. Fans can also grab a limited edition picture disc that features a unique painting by artist Jacob Rochester. The artwork shows Sabrina Carpenter with a man near her feet.

Sabrina Carpenter’s 7th studio album and counting

Man’s Best Friend marks Sabrina’s seventh studio release. Her earlier records include Eyes Wide Open, Evolution, Singular: Act I, Singular: Act II, Emails I Can’t Send and Short n’ Sweet. With each new album, she has continued to grow her sound while keeping things fresh and fun for fans.

Festival season and big shows ahead

Sabrina Carpenter is keeping the momentum going with a busy tour schedule this summer. On Saturday, the singer performed Manchild live at Primavera Sound in Barcelona. Up next are two back-to-back shows at London’s Hyde Park on July 5 and 6, followed by a set at Lollapalooza on August 3.

In October, she will hit both weekends of Austin City Limits (October 4 and 11). Later in the fall, the star kicks off another North American leg of her Short n’ Sweet tour, including three shows each at New York’s Madison Square Garden and L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena.

FAQs

When is Sabrina Carpenter's new album Man’s Best Friend releasing?

Man’s Best Friend is set to release on August 29 via Island Records.

What is special about the limited edition of Man’s Best Friend?

The limited edition comes as a picture disc featuring artwork by Jacob Rochester. It shows Sabrina with a man sitting at her feet.

How many albums has Sabrina Carpenter released so far?

Man’s Best Friend is her seventh studio album. Her earlier albums include Eyes Wide Open, Evolution, Singular: Act I, Singular: Act II, Emails I Can’t Send and Short n’ Sweet.

Also read: 'This one's about you!!': Is Sabrina Carpenter's ‘Manchild’ about ex Barry Keoghan?