Dakota Johnson reveals dating ‘non-negotiable’ after alleged split with Coldplay singer Chris Martin

Rumours have been swirling lately about Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin calling it quits after eight years together. While the Coldplay frontman kept it classy — even giving Dakota’s latest film Materialists a sweet shoutout during a Las Vegas show — Dakota’s own words hint she might not be feeling quite as warm about her ex. At the end of his band’s Music of the Spheres World Tour concert, Chris gave a subtle nod to Dakota, saying, “Thank you so much, everybody. Be kind to yourself. Be kind to each other. Don’t forget to see Materialists. We love you.” Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson

But Dakota, chatting with her co-star Chris Evans on the Today show with Craig Melvin, seemed to set a higher bar when it comes to dating. When asked about their one non-negotiable in a partner, Chris Evans was quick to say, “Must love dogs. Gotta love dogs. If you’re not a dog person, what are we doing?” — clearly a nod to his famously adored pup, Dodger. Then Dakota jumped in with her own non-negotiable, saying: “Like, not an a–hole?” The interviewer couldn’t help but react, and Chris applauded, “That’s concise. There it is. Nail on the head.”

Dakota also got candid about what drew her to her role in Materialists, a rom-com about love, heartbreak, and all the messy, confusing bits in between. “The complexities of all of the characters. The paradox. Everyone being confused about what the f–k they’re supposed to do with their hearts and what’s the right move. I found that very honest, and I found it just so relatable,” she said.

She also dropped some wisdom on how society views relationships, saying, “For a long time, we’ve all been so quick to judge relationships or how they should happen, how they should exist in the world, when people should get married, divorce is bad. All these things that actually, if you think about it, why is divorce bad? Why do people have to get married or at a certain age or only once? Why? It doesn’t matter.”

Materialists is set to hit screens soon, starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal. The film dives into the world of a NYC matchmaker who’s caught between the perfect match and her imperfect ex. It hits theatres on June 13.