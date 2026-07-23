The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday sealed nine under construction buildings at the Ordnance Depot in Sector 14 after an internal MCG report found nearly 5,000 illegal structures had come up in the area over the past five years, said officials. MCG seals 9 illegal buildings near Gurugram Ordnance Depot

Following the report, MCG removed the junior engineer posted in the area and appointed a new officer. Such construction violates a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that bans any building activity within 900 metres of the depot for security reasons.

Illegal settlements around the area include Ashok Vihar Phase 3 and Sheetla Colony. MCG officials said several buildings had been sealed earlier, but builders allegedly broke the seals and resumed construction. Officials, however, could not explain any reason behind the lapse and no FIRs have been registered so far.

Officials said 35 under-construction buildings have been identified. “On the first day, we sealed nine sites. More action will be taken in the coming days,” a senior MCG official said.

Official added that meetings are being held to plan action against completed buildings that are already occupied.

The civic body also sealed a swimming pool in Block C of Sheetla Colony, about 400 metres from the depot. Officials said the pool had been operating illegally for the past three years without MCG permission.

MCG junior engineer Sunil Saini said a raid conducted on Tuesday found the facility was using drinking water and groundwater to fill the pool without approval.

“The pool had been operating for around three years. The premises have been sealed. No students were present at the site during the raid,” added Saini.