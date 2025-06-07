Sabrina Carpenter's wallpapered washroom on your mind? Here's how you can recreate it

Wallpapers, once a favourite means to elevate a room, were left on the wayside with the introduction of minimalism and industrial interior designs. However, this decor, which originated in India and China in temples and travelled to Europe in the 12th century during the Industrial Revolution, has come back into vogue. Often seen in cottage-core or maximalist homes, wallpapering the entire room is a creative way to show off your personality. However, it is a niche look that may appeal to certain people, including singer Sabrina Carpenter and lifestyle influencer Danielle Walter. Sabrina Carpenter recently shared a photo of her grandma chic bathroom(instagram)

In a maximalist home, wallpaper adds to the layers of decor and visual chaos (Instagram)

Interior designer Minnie Bhatt says, “People are moving back to wallpaper because they want their homes to be full of character. After years of plain white or millennial grey walls, it offers texture, colour and personality.” It is also now easier than ever to install, with peel-and-stick options that allow people to feel confident experimenting in their homes.

Architect Aashna Mansharamani says, “Wallpaper is my favourite way to transform a space — it’s immediate, impactful and incredibly expressive — with little effort. But using wallpaper effectively, especially bold ones, requires thoughtful curation. When a wallpaper becomes the centrepiece of a room, it’s important to balance the rest of the décor accordingly.”

Some lean into a maximalist look by layering complementary patterns and embracing the visual chaos. But, you can also select two or three colours or motifs from the wallpaper, and echo them in smaller elements: striped cushions, accessories or minimal artwork.

Start by keeping the rest of the room relatively simple. Choose furniture and accessories in solid colours or subtle textures that pick up on shades from the wallpaper. This helps tie everything together without making the space feel too busy. Let the wallpaper lead the mood. If it’s vibrant and playful, you can add a few fun accents. If it’s more dramatic, go for sleek and understated decor. Keep wall art minimal or choose pieces that feel like an extension of the pattern. And most importantly, give the wallpaper room to breathe. Sometimes, less really is more. Remember, the goal is to create harmony so the wallpaper feels like the star, not the whole show.

How to select wallpaper for the right trend you want to follow

Wallpaper choices should echo the aesthetic you’re aspiring toward says Aashna Mansharamani- Architect & Director, Fine Lines Designers, who shares some tips on making the right choise:

Grandma Chic: Go for vintage florals, pastoral scenes, toile patterns, or delicate chintz. It’s all about nostalgia with charm.

Minimalist: Stick to textured papers in neutral tones, or subtle line art. Think soft greys, beiges, or tonal geometrics.

Maximalist: This is your playground—bold colours, layered patterns, animal prints, tropical motifs. The idea is more is more.

Art Deco: Opt for metallic accents, fan motifs, symmetrical lines, and jewel tones.

Scandinavian/Modern Boho: Think natural materials, abstract shapes, and gentle earth tones.



Hand-painted wallpaper

Hand painting a wallpaper-like design on your wall gives you control over the colours and design(instagram)



If wallpapering the entire room isn’t in your budget, a trend that gained popularity on social media saw interior design and home renovation influencers hand-painting or stencilling minimal designs on the walls. By doing this, you can personalise the designs, colour scheme and even the placement of the art. To recreate this in your home, choose a pattern, one that can be repeated in several colours and is easy to paint, mostly flowers, geometric patterns like dots, lines or circles, checkered or strips, etc. Select a few different colours that match the vibe you want and also pair well together. You can also create a stencil with cardboard or acetate sheets, alternatively, readymade stencils are also available. Then let your creative juices flow and get painting.