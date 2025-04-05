Disney halts live-action remake of Tangled after Snow White's poor performance at the box office

Disney has reportedly hit pause on its live-action adaptation of Tangled, the beloved 2010 animated film inspired by the Brothers Grimm fairy tale. The project had been moving forward with director Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) attached and a script from Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Thor: Love and Thunder, Do Revenge). However, according to a repoert by The Hollywood Reporter, sources say the studio has decided to slow things down—likely due to the lackluster performance of its most recent live-action remake, Snow White. After Snow White's poor box office performance, Disney has halted the production of Tangled.

Snow White struggled both critically and commercially. Despite a massive $270 million budget—partly inflated by the 2023 labour strikes—the film only brought in $69 million domestically and $145 million globally. Controversies plagued the production from early on, including criticism over casting choices and creative direction. During the film’s promotional tour, lead actress Rachel Zegler drew further attention through divisive social media posts. Ultimately, the film failed to win over audiences, earning a B+ CinemaScore (considered mediocre for Disney standards) and scoring just 50% on Metacritic.

The uncertain future of Tangled highlights the growing cracks in Disney’s live-action remake strategy. Since the early 2010s, the studio has leaned heavily on revamping its animated classics, with mixed results. Blockbusters like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King proved hugely successful at the box office, while others, such as Dumbo and Pete’s Dragon, underperformed.

More recently, Mufasa: The Lion King opened to a modest $35.4 million domestically but ultimately surged to an impressive $718 million globally. Meanwhile, The Little Mermaid had a more muted reception, bringing in $570 million worldwide. These varying results suggest that while the nostalgia-driven formula can work, it may no longer be a guaranteed hit.

Whether Tangled will move forward in the future or be reimagined creatively remains to be seen. For now, Disney appears to be reassessing its approach as audience fatigue around live-action remakes continues to grow.