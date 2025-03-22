Why Disney's Snow White proves not every classic needs a remake

Disney's live-action Snow White has been making headlines long before its release, with debates surrounding its casting choices and the reimagining of its iconic characters. Now that it has finally arrived, the question remains—was all the discussion worth it? The short answer: not really. What could have been a fresh take on a beloved fairy tale instead feels like a confused, overstuffed production that struggles to find its own identity. Racher Zegler as Snow White

The film follows Snow White (Rachel Zegler), a princess born into a peaceful kingdom ruled by her kind-hearted parents. After the tragic death of her mother, her father remarries a beautiful but vain woman (Gal Gadot), who soon takes control of the throne. When her magical mirror informs her that Snow White is “the fairest of them all,” the jealous Queen orders her stepdaughter’s death. Snow White escapes into the enchanted forest, where she encounters a band of rebels led by her knight and prince-turned Robin Hood Jonathan (Andrew Burnap) and, separately, a group of CGI dwarfs. As she fights for survival, she discovers her inner strength and ultimately faces off against the Queen to reclaim her rightful place.

The good

The film arrives with grand ambitions, offering a visually rich world and a modern take on the, problematic but still, beloved fairy tale. But at its best, film boasts stunning costume design, a handful of charming musical moments, and solid performances from its leads. Rachel Zegler brings sincerity and warmth to Snow White, capturing her kindness and quiet strength, while Gal Gadot commands attention as the Evil Queen, even if her menace is more theatrical than truly menacing. The film’s strongest moments lie in its message—championing courage, self-belief, and the idea that leadership is earned, not inherited. The standout song, Waiting on a Wish, delivers an emotional punch, and despite the film’s flaws, its heart is undeniably in the right place.

The bad

The biggest issue with Snow White is its tonal inconsistency. At times, the film presents itself as a grand fantasy epic, with themes of revolution and justice. Elsewhere, it leans heavily into its fairy-tale roots, featuring whimsical woodland creatures and artificial-looking sets that feel straight out of a Disneyland ride. The film also struggles with balancing its characters—both Jonathan’s band and the dwarfs feel shoehorned into the story, as if the filmmakers couldn’t decide which direction to take. The Queen’s evil scheme, while visually dramatic, lacks the emotional weight that made the original so compelling.

Another major flaw is the film’s excessive use of music. While Pasek and Paul’s new songs have their moments—especially the emotionally charged Waiting on a Wish—they often disrupt the pacing, making the film feel unnecessarily stretched. The mix of classic tunes from the 1937 animation and modern power anthems results in a soundtrack that feels mismatched rather than cohesive.

The verdict

Ultimately, Snow White is a film caught between honouring its legacy and reinventing itself for modern audiences. It has moments of beauty and heart, but its inconsistent storytelling and excess of ideas hold it back. While younger viewers may find magic in its bright visuals and empowering themes, those hoping for a timeless retelling will likely leave feeling that, once again, Disney’s pursuit of reinvention has overshadowed the simple charm that made the original so beloved. Rather than crafting a film that feels necessary or inspired, it comes across as a calculated attempt to cash in on nostalgia while ticking the right corporate boxes. The result is a visually polished but soulless remake—proof that simply repackaging a classic doesn’t guarantee its magic.