Gal Gadot’s acting skills in viral scene Snow White draws comparisons to Scooby Doo

A scene from the live-action Snow White has sparked a wave of criticism on social media, not due to Rachel Zegler's portrayal, but because of a viral moment featuring Gal Gadot. Viewers have taken to the internet to express their disappointment in her performance, with many comparing her acting in the scene to that of Scooby Doo. Gal Gadot's performance in Snow White is facing backlash on social media, with many users expressing disappointment and calling for a boycott.(REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)

Gal Gadot gets laughs for her acting in a scene from Snow White

In the seven-minute clip which is going viral on social media, the Evil Queen played by Gadot could be seen looking in the mirror and then turning to ask someone, “Are you against me too?” Taking a brief pause, she turns around and with a tilt of her neck asks again, “Are you? Yes or no?” with a growl.

Critics have widely expressed dissatisfaction with both her performance and accent, feeling that it failed to capture the essence of the iconic character. The film has faced backlash since its casting announcement, with some questioning Zegler’s suitability for the titular role.

Additionally, Disney’s decision to stray from the original storyline and introduce new elements has angered traditionalists, while rumours of a feud between Gadot and Zegler have only fueled the controversy surrounding the film.

Many users expressed that the film was criticised by the viewers not because of Zelger’s comments but due to Gadot’s acting skills as she failed to emote the dialogues, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Fans react to Gadot’s viral moment

A user wrote on X, “How did the cameramen not burst into laughter everytime they had to film her.” A second user wrote, “Man children are not going because of Rachel, every other decent human is boycotting because of gal gadot hope this helps.” A third user wrote, “No one wants to see Gal Gadot's atrocious performance! My god, have you seen the trailers?!" while one wrote, “why did she turn into scooby doo…”

A user wrote, “We are not watching Snow White b/c of that genocidal terrorist Gal Gadot. Rachel Zegler is a queen & the fact you tried to put her down just shows the racist jewish terrorist Disney really are.” Another user wrote, “Boycotting the movie as every movie starring Gal Gadot.”