Where is Kate Gosselin now? Life as a nurse and 'dog mom' after reality TV fame

Kate Gosselin has lived most of her adult life under the glare of TV lights. Back in 2007, her family’s TLC show Jon & Kate Plus 8 made her a household name, capturing the chaos of raising twins Mady and Cara plus sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah. According to People, the show ran until 2009, then rebranded as Kate Plus 8 in 2010, sticking around until 2017. Where is Kate Gosselin now?(Instagram/kateplusmy8)

It was part sweet family chaos, part public implosion. Fans saw the Gosselins’ divorce take place on camera, followed by years of custody fights. Kate ended up with primary custody, though Hannah and Collin later moved in with Jon full-time. The other kids have little or no contact with their father.

Fast forward: Kate is now 50, living in North Carolina, raising her dogs, and working as a nurse again. In July 2025, she hopped on TikTok to share slices of her current life. “There’s gonna be a lot of dogs on it. And kids, but mostly dogs and me,” she told followers, calling herself in her “German shepherd dog mom era.”

Kate's life from reality star to nurse

Born Katie Irene Kreider in Philadelphia in 1975, Kate trained as a nurse before fame ever came calling. As per People, she worked in labor and delivery in Pennsylvania until her life turned upside down after meeting Jon in 1997. Fertility treatments followed, twins in 2000, sextuplets in 2004, and then, TV.

After the divorce, Kate kept working the reality circuit - Kate Plus 8, Kate Plus Date, and even a stint on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test in 2023, which ended with her bowing out after a painful neck injury. “I knew, being a nurse, that I had to go get checked out and make sure there was no lifelong injury there,” she told People at the time.

These days, though, the scrubs are real. Kate works as a pediatric home health nurse. In a candid TikTok exchange, she explained why, despite all that TV money, she is back to nursing. “Providing for 8 kids, college funds… and LAWYERS,” she said. “Sad bc my kids could have a lot more saved, and I could have a retirement saved if it weren’t for lawyers," she added.

Kate's family ties and fractured relationships

Her relationship with Jon remains non-existent. In 2019, he told Dr. Oz, “We don’t talk, nothing.” Kate later dismissed his comments as “delusional ramblings.”

Their son Collin became a flashpoint. Kate placed him in a special needs program in 2016; Jon later took custody in 2018. Collin accused both parents of mistreatment at different times, though Jon was never charged, and Kate denied allegations, saying her son had “multiple psychiatric diagnoses,” reports People.

Despite the turmoil, Kate still marks milestones online. In May 2024, she celebrated the sextuplets’ 20th birthdays, writing on Instagram: “No more teenagers in this house! Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies!”

On TikTok, she has even joked that her now-adult kids watch reruns of Jon & Kate Plus 8 with their friends. “Isn’t that cute?” she told fans.

FAQs

Is Kate Gosselin still on TV?

Not regularly - her last major show was Special Forces in 2023, which she exited early.

Where does Kate Gosselin live today?

She lives in North Carolina with her two German shepherds.

What does Kate Gosselin do for work now?

She works as a pediatric home health nurse.

Are Jon and Kate Gosselin still in contact?

No, both have said they don’t communicate at all.