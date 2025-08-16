Amid divorce rumors, Travis Hunter and wife Leanna Lenee add a new member to family

Just amid the divorce rumor, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, welcomed a new family member. Despite divorce rumors, Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter and wife Leanna Lenee welcomed a kitten.(leannalenee/Instagram)

Hunter and his wife recently adopted a kitten, sharing the process of finding their furry companion on social media.

Hunter and Leanna began dating in 2022, got engaged in February 2024, and tied the knot just three months later.

Along the way, the Jaguars rookie has surprised Lenee with a Tesla Model X and a custom Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 BRABUS 800, while she gifted him a Ram truck for his 21st birthday. On the other front, while Lenee has long been a Green Bay Packers fan, she’ll be in Jaguars colours this season.

ALSO READ| Cam Ward robbed a brilliant touchdown by fatal mistake during Titans vs Falcons: ‘Did he just…’

Travis Hunter and wife are about to get a divorce?

However, fans were speculating that Leanna is “unhappy” and will soon file for divorce. Though, HindustanTimes.com earlier reported that these rumors are untrue.

Notably, when they engaged last year, she posted on Instagram. “You make me the happiest woman on this planet, and I am so excited to spend forever with you.”

ALSO READ| Travis Hunter divorce row: Why fans think Jaguars star's wife is unhappy and why its not true

Hunter is expected to bounce back after two underwhelming years. Drafted second overall in April, the former Colorado star built his reputation under coach Deion Sanders as one of the most dynamic two-way players college football has seen in years.

Though he excelled both as a wide receiver and cornerback, the Jaguars are expected to lean more heavily on his offensive skills pairing him with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is eager for a fresh start after battling injuries last season.

Hunter’s college numbers underline why he was so coveted

Just in 2023, he hauled in 98 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, he added 11 passes defended and four interceptions.

For the Jaguars, who have managed just 13 total wins across the past two seasons, Hunter is now a symbol of hope.

ALSO READ| Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter sits out practice 'as a precaution' with an upper-body injury

The AFC playoff race is notoriously tough, but with Hunter in the lineup, the Jaguars suddenly look far more dangerous.