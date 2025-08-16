Cam Ward robbed a brilliant touchdown by fatal mistake during Titans vs Falcons: ‘Did he just…’

Cam Ward was robbed off of what could have been a brilliant touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. The 23-year-old made a long completion just six-and-a-half minutes into the game. The throw nearly connected with Van Jefferson, but the veteran WR couldn't grab onto it and fell down. Tennessee fans were left fuming at Jefferson's mistake. Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) throws a pass over Atlanta Falcons linebacker JD Bertrand (40) (AP)

Ward then threw a screen pass on third down, leading to a punt.

“Van Jefferson just dropped what would have been a TD from Cam Ward 😭” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Hell of a throw by Cam Ward. Catch the ball,” another person tweeted.

Cam Ward, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 Draft, was coming off a decent week 1 game. He completed 5-of-8 passes for 67 yards in just two series of action. He also led an 11-play, 65-yard touchdown drive.

On Friday, Ward was without his regular receivers, Tyler Lockett and Calvin Ridley. However, he managed to put up a strong start. He immediately connected with Elic Ayomanor.

Tennessee Titans 2025 schedule

Preseason

Saturday, Aug. 9, 6:30 p.m. at Tampa Bay

Friday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m. at Atlanta (TV: NFL Network)

Friday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m. at Minnesota (TV: CBS)

Regular Season

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 7, 3:05 p.m. at Denver (TV: FOX)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 14, noon vs. Los Angeles (TV: CBS)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 21, noon vs. Indianapolis (TV: CBS)

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 28, noon at Houston (TV: CBS)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 5, 3:05 p.m. at Arizona (TV: CBS)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 12, 3:05 p.m. at Las Vegas (TV: FOX)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 19, noon vs. New England (TV: CBS)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 26, 3:25 p.m. at Indianapolis (TV: CBS)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 2, noon vs. Los Angeles (TV: CBS)

Week 10: Off

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 16, noon vs. Houston (TV: FOX)

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 23, noon vs. Seattle (TV: FOX)

Week 13: Sunday, Nov. 30, noon vs. Jacksonville (TV: CBS)

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 17, noon at Cleveland (TV: FOX)

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 14, 3:25 p.m. at San Francisco (TV: FOX)

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 21, noon vs. Kansas City (TV: CBS)

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 28, noon vs. New Orleans (TV: CBS)

Week 18: Time, date TBD (flex game) at Jacksonville (TV: TBD)