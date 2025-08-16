Travis Hunter divorce row: Why fans think Jaguars star's wife is unhappy and why its not true

Rumors about the Jacksonville Jaguars star, Travis Hunter, and his wife, Leanna, have spread on social media. Fans are speculating that the latter is ‘unhappy’ and is filing for divorce. However, none of this is true. In fact, the couple has added a new member to their family, a pet dog. Rumors about Travis Hunter and Leanna Lee spread on social media(Instagram)

The Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver, who was the No 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, married Leanna in May. The two had announced their engagement last year.

"You make me the happiest woman on this planet and I am so excited to spend forever with you," Leanna wrote on Instagram back then.

Travis Hunter divorce rumors

Several fans on social media posted about Leanna wanting a divorce from Travis. However, she herself has not spoken about anything. The rumors are simply untrue.

“Travis Hunter’s wife of less than a year has filed for divorce — reportedly seeking $40M. The rookie WR is set to make just over that amount on his entire rookie contract, meaning the split could wipe out nearly all his NFL earnings before his first full season,” a person claimed on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

What fuelled the divorce rumors

Days ago, Leanna Lee posted a video on TikTok in which she was seen crying. The clip went viral.

"If they break the marriage within a year he can file annulment and it’s like the marriage never happened. File annulment now king," one person wrote on X.

"Divorce lawyers waiting…," another person wrote.

Why was Leanna Lee crying?

The video was from December. In the video, Hunter's wife could be seen standing in a bathroom with her wet hair wrapped in a towel. She reposted the video recently.

"I wish I could go back and hug December me, because oh baby, God was about to change your heart in the most important and beautiful way," she wrote. "I don't even recognize the girl anymore."

"The amount you can grown and develop in just 6 months of devoting your life to Jesus and getting away from the shackles of the world and social media is truly astounding. I wish the peace I found within Jesus on everyone who reads this," she added. "Your identity in him matters, not how people choose to perceive you."