How to set up and stream YouTube TV on Apple TV: A step-by-step guide

Apple TV works smoothly with YouTube TV, but the first step is downloading the app. On your Apple TV, head to the App Store and type in “YouTube TV.” Select the result, hit Get, and confirm the download. Once installed, open the app. How to set up YouTube TV on Apple TV (HT File)(HT_PRINT)

Here’s the catch: you can’t sign up for a subscription inside the app itself. You will need an existing YouTube TV account. Choose Sign In, then switch over to a web browser on your phone or computer. Follow the on-screen prompts and log in with your YouTube TV credentials. When that’s done, the Apple TV app will refresh automatically and bring you straight to the homepage. From there, you are ready to start streaming, as per Lifewire.

Watching live TV and browsing content

The YouTube TV app feels a lot like cable, but easier to navigate. The home screen highlights live shows currently airing. Click one, and playback starts instantly.

Want to see everything that is on? Select Live for a full channel guide and scroll through until something catches your eye. If you are looking for a specific show or movie, use the search tool by clicking the magnifying glass. Siri works here too - just hold down the mic button on the Apple TV remote and say what you are after.

Building and managing your library

One of YouTube TV’s strongest features is the library, which acts like a cloud DVR. To save a show, select it and click Add +. Once added, new episodes will drop into your library automatically. For more details on episodes or related recommendations, select More Info.

To access everything you have saved, open the Library tab. You will see different sections:

Catch Up On Your Favorites for recent additions.

Scheduled for upcoming recordings.

Series for every show you have followed.

Purchased for content you have rented or bought outright.

If you change your mind about a show, just click Added to Library again to remove it. While watching something live, you can also press the trackpad, swipe down, and hit Add + to start recording mid-broadcast.

FAQs

Can I subscribe to YouTube TV directly on Apple TV?

No, you need to sign up through a browser or another device first.

Does YouTube TV work on older Apple TV versions?

Yes, but the steps and menus may look slightly different.

Can Siri search for YouTube TV shows?

Yes, hold the mic button on your remote and say the show or movie title.

How do I record a live show?

Press the trackpad during playback, swipe down, and select Add +.

Can I remove a show from my library?

Yes, click Added to Library again to toggle it off.