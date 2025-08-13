YouTube's new AI age verification system: What to do if you are wrongly flagged as a minor

YouTube is all set to roll out an all-new artificial intelligence-based age verification system in the United States on Wednesday, August 13. The innovative system will utilize AI to identify individuals who are below the age of 18. This would be done based on the kinds of videos that these users have been watching on the video-sharing platform, The Associated Press reported. YouTube's new AI-powered age verification system will come into effect in the US on August 13.(Unsplash)

The key idea behind this concept is to protect the young audiences and restrict them from getting exposed to content, which could be inappropriate for them.

What to expect from YouTube's AI-powered age verification system?

Initially, the tests will be conducted on a small amount of YouTube’s audience in the US. It will eventually become more pervasive when the concept starts working at par with how it performs in other cities around the world.

The new system will only remain effective when the viewers are logged into their accounts on YouTube. It will assess viewers' age regardless of their date of birth, which people enter at the time of sign up.

Once a logged-in user is flagged as under the age of 18 by the new AI-powered system, in such cases YouTube will automatically enforce its controls and restrictions that the platform has been using since a long time to prevent minors from watching things deemed inappropriate for their age.

Among the safeguards include privacy warnings, restrictions for the video recommendations as well as reminders to users to consider taking a break from the screen. The Google-owned platform does not showcase advertisements to individual tastes when the person is under the age of 18.

What if YouTube inaccurately identifies a person as minor?

In cases where the viewers might have been incorrectly called out as a minor, the user can still get this mistake rectified. For this, people will be required to show their government-approved IDs, a credit card or a selfie, according to The Associated Press.

In a July 29 blog post, YouTube's director of product management, James Beser, said it was one of the first platforms that offers "experiences designed specifically for young people, and we’re proud to again be at the forefront of introducing technology that allows us to deliver safety protections while preserving teen privacy”.

While people can continue watching videos on YouTube without logging into their accounts, this will automatically block some content, since there is no age proof.

FAQs

When does YouTube's AI-powered age verification system come into effect?

It will get underway on Wednesday, August 13.

Who all will be affected by it?

Initially, this is being targeted upon a sliver of YouTube's audience in the US.

What to do if YouTube incorrectly identifies me as under 18?

You can rectify the error by showing your government-approved IDs to YouTube.