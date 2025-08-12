Roblox suing Schlep? YouTuber claims he was banned for exposing predators, received cease-and-desist

YouTuber RealSchlep, known for exposing alleged child predators within the game Roblox, says the platform has banned his account and sent him a cease-and-desist letter threatening legal action. Schlep says Roblox has banned his account.(X/ RealSchlep)

In a series of posts on X, the 22-year-old claimed Roblox cited its newly added “vigilante groups” clause in its Terms of Service as the reason for the ban. According to him, the platform accused him of violating its safety protocols.

The alleged letter from Roblox reads in part: “We write on behalf of Roblox Corporation. This letter serves as a formal cease and desist notice regarding your unauthorized and harmful activities on the Roblox platform. Your actions are a violation of Roblox policies and directly undermine Roblox's safety efforts and, critically, are exposing our users to increased risk.”

Roblox added that while it recognizes Schlep's intention to protect children, his failure to report suspicious activity through official channels “actively interferes with [its] established safety protocols."

“Roblox is committed to aggressively combating illegal and harmful conduct, including child exploitation, through a dedicated and sophisticated team of safety professionals, advanced moderation systems, and partnerships with law enforcement agencies," the letter states.

Following the letter, Schlep publicly appealed to Senator Ted Cruz on X.

“I live in Texas. Could I have a 5 minute conversation with you about Roblox I’ve gotten 6 predators across the country arrested from it, yet they sent ME a cease & desist. I was groomed on Roblox as kid by a child predator. There's been lawsuits in Texas right now regarding Roblox's negligence towards child safety. I would love to get in touch, I'll be sending an email as well to your office,” he wrote.

Reactions

The situation has sparked widespread support for Schlep online.

One person wrote, “Time to cancel @Roblox we don’t support companies or people who protect pedos.”

Another added, “Roblox protecting predators over the people exposing them is actually insane like what are we even doing anymore.”

A third person wrote, “A gaming platform banning someone from exposing child predators? Every parent should know to ban this game.”