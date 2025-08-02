Grow a Garden: Full list of new recipes in Roblox’s cooking event update

Grow a Garden, a farming simulator game from Roblox, witnessed the launch of the much-awaited Trading and Cooking Event Update on Saturday, August 2, IGN reported. Grow a Garden has received the Trading and Cooking Event Update.(X/@GrowaGardenRblx)

With this latest update, players can now take part in an all-new special cooking event and a trading system, besides getting their hands on new pets and other features.

Prior to the launch of major updates, the game gets filled with admin events. Players got to witness the Volcano, Pool Party!, and other events before the introduction of the latest update.

Trading and Cooking Update: What to know?

One of the biggest highlights of the new Grow a Garden update is the Chris P. Bacon Cooking event. Through this, players now have the opportunity to cook a wide range of recipes to claim unique rewards.

In this, they have to use the fruits and plants from their garden to add them to the Cooking Pot. Later on, these can be given to Chris P, the iconic pig NPC.

A few things to remember here are that the rewards that players will get are impacted by the size and rarity of the food that they will cook. The character located near the kitchen area changes its cravings every hour. A key challenge is to figure out all the latest recipes, as gamers need to put specific ingredients into the pot to make them.

Among the new rewards that players can get are the Gourmet Seed Pack, Gourmet Egg, Food Crate, Pet Shard Fried, Mochi Mouse, Artichoke and Fork Fence.

Also Read: Roblox is turning teenagers into young millionaires across the globe: Here's how

Grow a Garden: List of recipes

Here's the complete list of recipes, as per Beebom.

Soup (5 minutes): Any pot color, as well as fruit or vegetable, can be used.

Sandwich (7 minutes and 6 seconds): 2x Tomato and 1x Corn. The pot color is orange.

Pie (7 minutes and 52 seconds): 1x Pumpkin and 1x Apple or 1x Corn and 1x Coconut or 1x Corn, 3x Coconut and 1x Mango. The pot should be green.

Burger (10 minutes and 32 seconds): 1x Pepper, 1x Corn, and 1x Tomato or 1x Pepper, 1x Corn, 1x Tomato, 1x Bone Blosso,m and 1x Beanstalk. The pot is red.

Hotdog (6 minutes and 46 seconds): 1x Pepper, 1x Corn/Banana or 1x Corn and 1x Ember Lily or 4x Ember Lily and 1x Corn or 4x Bone Blossom and 1x Corn. The pot must be tan.

Waffle (6 minutes and 15 seconds): 1x Pumpkin and 1x Watermelon or 1x Pumpkin and 1x Sugar Apple.

Salad (5 minutes and 18 seconds): 2x Tomato or 1x Giant Pinecone and 1x Tomato or 4x Bone Blossom and 1x Tomato. The pot color is red.

Sushi (7 minutes and 21 seconds): 4x Bamboo and 1x Corn. The pot is turquoise.

Ice Cream (5 minutes and 48 seconds): 1x Strawberry and 1x Corn or 1x Blueberry and 1x Corn. The pot is yellow.

Donut (9 minutes and 37 seconds): 1x Corn, 1x Blueberry, and 1x Strawberry or 1x Strawberry, 1x Tomato, and 1x Apple.

Pizza (7 minutes and 36 seconds): 1x Banana and 1x Tomato or 2x Corn, 2x Apple and 1x Pepper. The pot must be red-maroon.

Cake (5 minutes and 55 seconds): 2x Blueberry, 1x Corn, and 1x Tomato. The pot is teal or lemon yellow.

Besides this, the makers have also introduced new cosmetics. One of the rewards that players will get from Chris P. Bacon is the Food Crate. It will include Pink Cake, Blue Cake, Coffee Machine, Banana Hammock, Hotdog Cart, Cheese Mat, and Golden Hotdog Statue.

Also, there have been several new pets added to the game. After feeding Chris P, players get the new Gourmet Egg, which features Bagel Bunny, Pancake Mole, Sushi Bear, Spaghetti Sloth, and French Fry Ferret.

Also Read: Grow a Garden gets Zen Update: How to unlock tranquil mutation pets, redeem rewards and more

Roblox has introduced a new trading system, under which players will now require a Trading Ticket to start a trade with another player, IGN reported.

These could be taken from the Gear Stall when they are made available for 100,000 Sheckles.

FAQs

How to start cooking in Grow a Garden?

Players need to visit the cooking area in the lobby for this.

What is Grandmaster Sprinkler?

The new sprinkler is available in the game and has a Prismatic rarity. This means players will have fewer chances of getting it.

Where to play Grow a Garden?

The game can be played on several platforms, including iOS, Androi,d and PC.