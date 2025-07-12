Roblox is turning teenagers into young millionaires across the globe: Here's how

In a digital twist which sounds more like a Silicon Valley fairytale, teenage developers are raking in millions by selling their Roblox games, while many parents still think their kids are just ‘playing’. One such developer, a 19-year-old creator of Blue Lock: Rivals, built the anime-inspired soccer game in just three months, reported Bloomberg. Teenagers are becoming rich by selling their Roblox games(Unsplash)

With help from a small co-developer team, the game became a sensation that drew over 1 million concurrent players and generated $5 million monthly for Roblox Corp. Within months, it sold for over $3 million to Do Big Studios, which now owns several of Roblox’s top-performing titles.

The rise of Roblox’s creator economy

Roblox, originally a playground for hobbyist game creators, as per Bloomberg, exploded into a creator-driven economy with over 100 million daily active users. The company’s shift in policy, allowing for official ownership transfers as of December, has unleashed a wave of big-money acquisitions.

The report quoted gaming analytics firm Naavik saying seven of the 15 highest-earning games on Roblox as of June were acquired from their original creators. David Taylor, a senior consultant at Naavik, said there has been a real shift in Roblox’s ecosystem.

As per the report, Roblox’s top 10 developers each earned around $36 million in the past year, and the platform is on track to pay out over $1 billion to creators in 2025.

Other players in the industry

Bloomberg's report added that Do Big Studios is not the only company jumping into the Roblox gold rush. Voldex Entertainment, backed by Raine Group and Shamrock Capital, recently bought Brookhaven RP, Roblox’s former number one game.

Voldex’s CEO, Alex Singer, 24, would not reveal the sale price but said it exceeded the $100 million reportedly paid by Embracer Group for Welcome to Bloxburg in 2022.

Voldex also scooped up Driving Empire and Ultimate Football, later partnering with the NFL to rebrand the game as NFL Universe Football. The strategic acquisitions allowed companies to grow game audiences and improve content with professional development teams.

Anonymous creators and Discord deals

Many Roblox developers are quite young and often choose to stay anonymous. Most deals are worked out on Discord, where studios look for and purchase popular games.

Connor Richards, a lawyer at Odin Law & Media, told Bloomberg that he has witnessed minors making hundreds of thousands of dollars from these transactions. Another tech attorney, Adam Starr, shares that he has helped facilitate around 20 Roblox deals in the last year, and the interest in this area is growing quickly.