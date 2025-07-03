LinkedIn CEO joins meme-fest on Soham Parekh, Indian techie who rocked Silicon Valley

Soham Parekh, an Indian techie, has become an overnight legend in Silicon Valley after it emerged that he had been employed at multiple American startups simultaneously. The allegations against Parekh first surfaced online yesterday, when Mixpanel founder Suhail Doshi took to X to warn fellow entrepreneurs against hiring him. Soham Parekh memes: How one Indian techie shocked Silicon Valley startups.

San Francisco-based Doshi revealed that during the time Parekh was employed with one of his companies, he was moonlighting with three to four other startups. Since then, at least five other US startups have come forward to accuse Parekh of ‘scamming’ them. The actual number could be potentially much higher.

Suffice it to say, the fact that a remote Indian worker managed to fool several high-profile, well-funded startups was meme fodder for social media. On X, the Soham Parekh saga sparked a meme-fest like no other.

Take a look at some of the funniest memes on Soham Parekh:

Even the CEO of LinkedIn, Reid Hoffman, joined the fun

The OpenAI vs Meta AI talent war got dragged into the meme fest with the funniest results

Parekh was called a ‘generational talent’ for his coding skills – and also for his ability to hoodwink so many startups

But who is Soham Parekh?

According to his CV – shared on X by Mixpanel and Playground founder Suhail Doshi – Soham Parekh is a software engineer who holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mumbai and a master’s degree from Georgia Institute of Technology, as per the CV. The CV also states that he has worked at companies like Dynamo AI, Union AI, Synthesia and Alan AI.

It is not clear how many of these details are fabricated. However, the CEOs of Fleet AI and Antimetal have confirmed that Parekh was employed with them and let go for moonlighting.

