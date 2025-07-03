Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

LinkedIn CEO joins meme-fest on Soham Parekh, Indian techie who rocked Silicon Valley

BySanya Jain
Jul 03, 2025 09:14 AM IST

Soham Parekh, an Indian software engineer, gained notoriety in Silicon Valley for allegedly moonlighting at multiple startups. 

Soham Parekh, an Indian techie, has become an overnight legend in Silicon Valley after it emerged that he had been employed at multiple American startups simultaneously. The allegations against Parekh first surfaced online yesterday, when Mixpanel founder Suhail Doshi took to X to warn fellow entrepreneurs against hiring him.

Soham Parekh memes: How one Indian techie shocked Silicon Valley startups.
Soham Parekh memes: How one Indian techie shocked Silicon Valley startups.

San Francisco-based Doshi revealed that during the time Parekh was employed with one of his companies, he was moonlighting with three to four other startups. Since then, at least five other US startups have come forward to accuse Parekh of ‘scamming’ them. The actual number could be potentially much higher.

(Also read: At least 5 US CEOs accuse Indian techie Soham Parekh of moonlighting, but say he’s ‘really smart’)

Suffice it to say, the fact that a remote Indian worker managed to fool several high-profile, well-funded startups was meme fodder for social media. On X, the Soham Parekh saga sparked a meme-fest like no other.

Take a look at some of the funniest memes on Soham Parekh:

 

 

 

Even the CEO of LinkedIn, Reid Hoffman, joined the fun

 

The OpenAI vs Meta AI talent war got dragged into the meme fest with the funniest results

 

 

Parekh was called a ‘generational talent’ for his coding skills – and also for his ability to hoodwink so many startups

 

But who is Soham Parekh?

According to his CV – shared on X by Mixpanel and Playground founder Suhail Doshi – Soham Parekh is a software engineer who holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mumbai and a master’s degree from Georgia Institute of Technology, as per the CV. The CV also states that he has worked at companies like Dynamo AI, Union AI, Synthesia and Alan AI.

It is not clear how many of these details are fabricated. However, the CEOs of Fleet AI and Antimetal have confirmed that Parekh was employed with them and let go for moonlighting.

(Also read: Who is Soham Parekh? Questions swirl about Indian techie accused of scamming startups)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / LinkedIn CEO joins meme-fest on Soham Parekh, Indian techie who rocked Silicon Valley
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On