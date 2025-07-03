Who is Soham Parekh? Questions swirl about Indian techie accused of scamming startups

Soham Parekh has become a lightning rod for controversy after US-based entrepreneur Suhail Doshi accused him of simultaneously working at multiple startups and scamming them. Since an X post by Doshi, the co-founder and former CEO of Mixpanel, people have been flooding social media, highlighting their interactions with Parekh. However, it has also unleashed public curiosity, with many asking, “Who is Soham Parekh?” While many shared about their interactions with Soham Parekh, others were curious to know more about him. (Representational image). (Unsplash/__mxtthxw)

How did the saga unfolded?

“PSA: there’s a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware,” Doshi wrote on X, adding, “I fired this guy in his first week and told him to stop lying/scamming people. He hasn’t stopped a year later. No more excuses.”

A common pattern?

Suhail Doshi later shared multiple tweets claiming they were from companies that worked with Soham Parekh and accusing him of scamming. One of the shares was from an engineer who claimed they cancelled the techie’s work trial after reading Doshi’s tweet.

“We just signed him up for our work trial next week. Saw this tweet. Cancelled work trial. Thank you for sharing!” the individual wrote. Another individual, as per Doshi, said that they were in the process of hiring Parekh but would now confront him.

However, most people agreed that Parekh appeared to be a “skilled engineer” during the interview and aced them easily.

Memes in the mix:

The name “Soham Parekh " is expectedly trending on X. A few people have taken the opportunity to share hilarious memes. One of the viral ones asks others if a software company is really a software company if they haven’t received an email from Soham Parekh.

Here’s another post:

Soham Parekh reaches out to Suhail Doshi:

In a recent post on X, Doshi claimed that Soham Parekh had contacted him and asked him what he could do to improve his situation.