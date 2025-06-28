Discord down in US: What is error code 2012?

Several Discord users across the U.S. are reporting a widespread outage, with streaming features not working. Many are encountering error code 2012, which typically signals a timeout when trying to view a stream. Outage reports peaked on DownDetector at 7:40 p.m. EDT Friday. Discord is down in US.(AFP)

Several Discord users took to X to report the outage.

“Discord, Screen sharing is stuck loading. I tried and a friend did as well but both of us can’t get it to show,” one user reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information