Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak calls out YouTube over rampant scam videos

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak reflected on how the internet, which was once a tool for empowerment, has now become a fertile ground for fraud, in a recent chat. In an interview with CBS, Wozniak said the computer revolution he helped start was good until the internet offered new business models, in ways that companies exercise power over other people. Steve Wozniak spoke about the prevalence of internet scams in a recent interview.(Bloomberg)

“That's when some of the bad started happening,” Wozniak noted.

Bitcoin scam hits close to home

A YouTube scam used clips of Wozniak discussing bitcoin, falsely promising to double any cryptocurrency sent to a displayed address. Victims, including Jennifer Marion, collectively lost large sums: Marion alone sent 0.9 bitcoin, which was then valued at $59,000 and received nothing in return.

Speaking about it, Wozniak’s wife, Janet, said the scammers had put a frame in the video, making false claims with a bitcoin address. This, she told CBS, was a tell-tale sign of it being a fraud. Despite reporting the video repeatedly, it stayed up. “YouTube is helping dupe people out of their money,” she said.

Taking on big tech in court

The CBS report added that Wozniak sued YouTube on behalf of victims, but the case has been stalled for five years due to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act: the 1996 law shielding online platforms from liability for third-party content.

Wozniak told the publication that the platform has no liability at all. “It’s totally absolute,” Wozniak said. Attorney Brian Danitz added that scams generate billions annually, and platforms are not acting fast enough to curb them.

A broader internet problem

Wozniak warned about these scams being beyond a single site alone: they are everywhere on the Internet through spam, phishing, or increasingly sophisticated AI tools. "There isn't enough real muscle to fight it," he told CBS.

Marion, too, warned users against assuming anything is safe because it appears on known platforms.

From democratization to exploitation

Wozniak reportedly still remembers the promise of internet: a place where anybody could share knowledge worldwide without gatekeepers. Wozniak admitted he loved it for that, but monetization models were introduced and changed everything.

"Companies figured out how to exploit it. Google had to make money, and the only way was tracking you and selling to advertisers,” Wozniak said.

FAQs

Q1: What scam targeted Steve Wozniak?

Scammers used edited YouTube videos of him discussing bitcoins, promising to double any cryptocurrency sent.

Q2: How much did victims lose?

Some lost their life savings; one victim reported losing $59,000.

Q3: Why can’t Steve Wozniak sue YouTube directly?

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act shields online platforms from liability for user-generated content.

Q4: Has YouTube removed the fraudulent videos?

Victims and Wozniak say many remained online despite repeated reports.

Q5: What is Steve Wozniak calling for?

He is calling for stronger accountability from tech platforms to combat and prevent online scams.