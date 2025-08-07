iPhone 17 launch date leaked: Apple event likely to take place on…

Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, according to a new report by German tech site iPhone Ticker. The launch event date was reportedly shared with cellphone carriers in Germany, who are often briefed in advance to prepare marketing and logistics operations. iPhone 17 Pro models could reportedly get a new back design, along with a logo shift.(Majin Bu On X)

The leaked date aligns with Apple's usual launch patterns, typically held during the second week of September, and avoids known blackout dates such as September 11. Sources cited in the report suggest that pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series will begin on Friday, September 12, with the devices hitting store shelves and shipping out to customers on September 19.

What to expect at the Apple Event

The event is expected to showcase four new models:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Air, a thinner model that is expected to replace the previous Plus variant.

The introduction of the iPhone 17 Air would mark a shift in Apple’s product strategy, targeting users who prefer a slim, lightweight device without compromising on performance.

There are also rumours that Apple might change its annual release cycle. Future lineups may be split, with Pro models launching in September and standard or entry-level variants like the iPhone SE or Air launching in Spring. If that happens, the 2025 iPhone 17 lineup could be the last unified September launch for all major models.

Apple Watch Series 11 may also launch

In addition to new iPhones, Apple is expected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 11 at the same event. Apple typically opens pre-orders for its new wearables on the day of the announcement, and the Series 11 is likely to follow the same schedule as previous models.

While Apple has yet to officially confirm the date, the reported September 9 event matches the company’s historical launch cadence. More concrete details, including media invites, are expected to be announced by Apple in the coming weeks.

Until then, iPhone fans can tentatively mark September 9, 2025 on their calendars as the day the iPhone 17 series officially debuts.