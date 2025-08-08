Trump's executive orders today: What's new with 401k, debanking and Bitcoin? All FAQs answered

Millions of Americans are going to be affected by President Donald Trump's latest ‘Make America Wealthy Again’ executive order. The 79-year-old has directed federal agencies to enable 401(k) and similar retirement plans to offer investments in alternative assets, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, as he makes an announcement on the economy(REUTERS)

The sweeping new directive could eventually reshape how Americans invest for retirement, though changes won’t be immediate. The order, issued to the Labor Department and other federal agencies, instructs them to redefine what qualifies as an eligible investment under 401(k) retirement rules.

Currently, most retirement plans are built around traditional assets, stocks, bonds, and, to a lesser extent, cash and commodities like gold. These are governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), which requires employers to act in the best interests of workers when offering investment options.

Trump's order addresses the contentious issue of ‘debanking’, sparking widespread discussion.

What Does Debanking Mean?

Debanking refers to banks denying or closing accounts, often citing reputational, financial, or regulatory risks. While it can affect various groups, such as undocumented individuals or those with poor credit, conservatives and crypto advocates claim it disproportionately targets them due to political views.

Trump alleges personal experience, claiming JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America rejected his business post-tenure, though banks deny political bias, attributing closures to compliance with laws like the Bank Secrecy Act.

Are New Charges Coming?

There’s no evidence of new criminal charges tied to these orders. The debanking order directs regulators to review past account closures for violations of laws like the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, with possible fines or referrals to the Justice Department, but this targets banks, not individuals.

The 401(k) order focuses on regulatory changes, not legal actions, though financial advisors warn of increased litigation risks for plan administrators offering riskier assets.

Other FAQs

Will 401(k) Changes Affect My Retirement? The orders allow but don’t mandate alternative investments, potentially raising returns but also risks. Participation depends on employers, and experts caution about fiduciary and compliance challenges.

Does This Help Crypto Investors? Yes, it opens 401(k)s to cryptocurrencies, aligning with Trump’s pro-crypto stance, though volatility remains a concern.

Why Focus on Debanking? Trump frames it as protecting conservatives and crypto firms, citing personal grievances, though data proving systemic bias is lacking, suggesting a political narrative.

When Do These Changes Take Effect? Implementation hinges on regulatory guidance, likely months away, with reviews and strategies still in development.