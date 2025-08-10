Southeast Wisconsin weather radar: Flash flood warnings issued in Milwaukee and 5 other counties- here's what we know

Parts of southeast Wisconsin continue to be impacted by flash floods on Sunday, Fox6 reported. Thousands of power outages have been reported by We Energies, mostly in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties. The National Weather Service had issued a flash flood warning for Milwaukee County as well as part of Waukesha County until 2 am local time on Sunday, Aug. 10, before it was extended. Southeast Wisconsin continue to be impacted by flash floods(X/@Young_Deuces)

The Deep Tunnel in Milwaukee is nearly at capacity, Fox6 reported. Both reclamation facilities are also operating at capacity in the area.

Flood warning for Wisconsin is in place

As per an update by Fox 6, a flood watch for Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, and Waukesha counties has been issued by the National Weather Service through 7 am on August 11. The excessive rainfall could lead to flash floods. It could also result in flooded streams, creeks, rivers, and excess water in low-lying areas.

Southeast Wisconsin flash floods

The National Weather Service had extended its flash flood warning until 5 am on August 10 for large portions of Wisconsin as "life-threatening flash flooding" caused by torrential rainfall continued overnight. The warnings were in effect till 5 am for Milwaukee and eastern Waukesha counties. Washington and Ozaukee counties had the warning in place till 5:30 am, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Rain totals of just under six inches had been recorded by the NWS in Milwaukee early Sunday morning. The highest rain total was registered just west of the Menomonee River Parkway, in Butler, where 10 inches of rain was recorded.

Storms and flooding forced the Wisconsin State Fair to end early, leading to the cancellation of the main stage act by Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. Several parts of the Milwaukee area reported stranded vehicles and flooding in streets and basements to the NWS.

Benjamin Sheppard, a meteorologist with the NWS's Milwaukee office, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that people in Milwaukee “can expect several rounds of thunderstorms, rain and wind through Monday morning.” He added that the storms may remain “unpredictable” in terms of how much and when they may intensify.

FAQs

Is there a flash flood warning in place for southeast Wisconsin?

Parts of the state remain under a flood watch.

Was the Wisconsin State Fair canceled early?

Yes, the event was canceled early on Saturday evening due to flash flooding.

Are more thunderstorms expected in Wisconsin?

Yes, parts of the state could witness thunderstorms, rain, and wind till Monday morning.