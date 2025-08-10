Wisconsin State Fair closes, vehicles trapped, Lynyrd Skynyrd concert canceled after Milwaukee flash floods | Watch

The Wisconsin State Fair has closed early as the state braces for severe weather. The National Weather Service announced Milwaukee, West Allis and Wauwatosa were at risk of flash floods.(X/@Young_Deuces)

The fair closed early on Saturday, August 9, due to severe weather. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning around 8:30 pm until 2 am. The areas at risk include Milwaukee, West Allis and Wauwatosa. This comes after a flood watch for most of southern Wisconsin earlier this evening.

“Attention Fairgoers! The State Fair Park is closing. Please use caution as you make your way to the nearest exit as safely as possible and follow the directions of the Fair Park staff and police as you exit,” the state fair shared in a Facebook post.

In the comments, they said that Tunnel Entrance F is closed due to the storm, and advised attendees to use either the Main Stage or Turn 4 exits so they could access the state fair's parking lots.

Meanwhile, social media visuals show vehicles trapped in the rain waters, along with clips of people exiting the fair, and some making most of the rain.

Flash flood visuals from Milwaukee

One clip showed a person treading water. Others can be seen walking ahead of him. “It's the only way out,” he remarks. “Unbelievable,” the person exclaims.

Another post shared by a person on X showed a car submerged in the water.

“Major flooding at the Wisconsin State Fair,” they said.

A clip shared by Tom Wachs, the Fox6 meteorlogist, showed some kids having fun in the rain water. "Flash flooding is ongoing in West Allis and parts of the Milwaukee area. Around 4" of rain has fallen and it isn't done yet. PLEASE be careful! There is A LOT of water," he wrote.

Lynyrd Skynyrd show canceled

Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd was supposed to perform on the main stage of the Wisconsin State Fair around 7:30 pm. However, the Bank Five Nine Main Stage show was canceled after some delays.

“While we tried everything within our control to allow this show to go on, for the safety of our artists, team, and Fairgoers, we cannot host this concert,” the state fair said on a separate Facebook post.

Those who got tickets via Etix, the official ticket provider for the fair, will get their refunds in the next 7-14 days, the post continued. Those who got it from the state fair ticket office can go between 9 am and 3 pm Monday-Friday, and claim the refund. However, they must be carrying ID and original tickets.