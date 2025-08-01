Scary video of NYC floods: Water burst from walls of 7th Avenue station amid extreme rainfall

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain triggered flash flood warnings across New York City. Videos capturing the impact of the extreme downpour have surfaced on social media, including one showing water seeping through the walls of the 7th Avenue station in Park Slope. A flood watch warning inside an NYC subway station. (Getty Images via AFP)

“Floodwater seeped through the walls of the 7th Avenue station in Park Slope on Thursday as storms brought heavy rain and flooding to New York City,” an individual wrote while posting the now-viral video on X.

The short video clearly captures water coming out from the walls inside the subway near the entrance.

Stations under water, car drowned:

Other social media visuals capture the devastation caused by the heavy rainfall and flash floods. One shows water cascading like a waterfall inside Brooklyn’s Jay Street-MetroTech.

A car was also spotted submerged in the Clearwater Expressway in Queens. The Q line trains in Brooklyn were halted after a fallen tree blocked the tracks.

NYC mayor on floods:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tweeted that a state of emergency has been declared amid the devastation caused by the natural calamity. “I’ve issued a state of emergency. The Travel Advisory and Flood Watch are in effect until 8 AM. Stay where you are if you can. Don’t drive. Roadways are flooding, and crews are responding.”

He urged those living in basement apartments to move to a position of safety. “If you live in a basement apartment, and haven’t yet moved to higher ground, move now.”

Zohran Mamdani reacts to floods:

Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani shared an advisory for the New Yorkers. “A powerful coastal storm is hitting our city and dangerous flash floods could affect thousands of New Yorkers,” he wrote, adding, “I encourage everyone to note the Travel Advisory in effect, stay inside unless relocating, and avoid flooded streets or subway stations.”