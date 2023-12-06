Apple founder Steve Wozniak to be 'Serb living in US' with Serbian passport

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak will become a "Serb living in America" after the Serbian President announced he would get the country's passport. Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple Inc., left, and Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia's president, during a news conference in Belgrade, Serbia, on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Bloomberg)

Wozniak, who founded Apple in 1976 with Steve Jobs, is in Serbia ahead of the December 17 elections, in a boost for President Aleksandar Vucic.

The Apple founder said he felt so lucky to be in Serbia. He said he and his wife Janet will promote Serbia from now on. She is also getting a passport.

He said he will become a Serb living in the US.

Vucic said at a press conference that it was an honour for him to deliver the Serbian passports to Steve Wozniak and Janet. He said now he could proudly say that the Apple founder is a Serb.

Steve Wozniak's visit was slammed by the opposition which said his visit was a PR stunt.

The government, however, said no one paid him to come to Serbia.

Wozniak said he was invited to visit by former top Serbian tennis player Janko Tipsarevic, a prominent member of Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party.

Wozniak had left Apple in 1985. However, he is a technology evangelist and a supporter of the company.

With inputs from AP