King Yella falls off chair as he passes out on camera after drinking too much

Chicago rapper King Yella’s latest interview did not exactly have a smooth ending. The No Love City artist sat down with YouTube’s Cam Capone News for what ended up being a two-hour conversation, posted Monday, August 11. Throughout the chat, Yella kept a bottle of Crown Royal close by, taking swigs in between questions. By the time the conversation hit the two-hour mark, the liquor had clearly caught up with him. King Yella collapses mid-interview(YouTube/ Cam Campone)

As the interview wound down, Capone pulled up footage of Tory Lanez being stabbed during a prison fight in May - something Yella said he had not heard about before. Watching the clip, he reacted bluntly: “He’s stabbing the shit out his eye,” referring to inmate Santino Casio attacking Lanez.

King Yella falls off chair

Yella took one last drink, set the bottle on the table, and then grimaced. He started pounding his chest, looking like he was in pain. When Capone asked what he thought of the video, Yella could only manage a “bro” and “What the f**k?” before coughing hard and falling straight out of his chair.

The camera crew jumped up to help him. The video cuts before showing what happened next, but the clip quickly spread online. Some viewers found it funny, which did not sit well with Yella. On Instagram Stories, he fired back: “Yall think everything a joke I hate the internet yall be so fuqed up on my soul,” reports Complex.

Tory Lanez prison stabbing

The video Yella was reacting to was disturbing in its own right. Lanez - real name Daystar Peterson - is serving a ten-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. In May, he was stabbed 14 times at the California Correctional Institution.

Following the attack, he was transferred to the California Men’s Colony. Casio, the inmate who attacked him, claimed it was self-defense and said he thought Lanez had a weapon in his pocket, per Complex. Lanez’s legal team and family have been pushing for his release since the incident.

Also read: Tory Lanez case: Megan Thee Stallion was not shot? New bodycam video emerges

FAQs:

1. What happened to King Yella during the interview?

He collapsed after drinking Crown Royal while reacting to a prison stabbing video.

2. Who was in the video King Yella was shown?

It showed Tory Lanez being stabbed by inmate Santino Casio.

3. Why was Tory Lanez in prison?

He is serving a ten-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

4. How many times was Tory Lanez stabbed?

He was stabbed fourteen times.