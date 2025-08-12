Chicago man’s insane Lollapalooza view from miles away shocks internet, Samsung reacts
During Lollapalooza, a man filmed the festival from his balcony using a Samsung phone, creating a viral video that revealed his long-distance view of the event.
When Chicago’s iconic Lollapalooza music festival kicked off, thousands of fans poured into Grant Park for four days of live performances. But one man, unable to secure a ticket, found a hilariously unconventional way to enjoy the show from the comfort of his own balcony.
Instagram user Brian shared a now-viral video showing what, at first glance, looked like a grainy, low-quality stream of a Lollapalooza stage. The caption read: "When you can't go to Lollapalooza but have a Samsung."
As the video begins, viewers can barely make out the performers on stage as American singer Dominic Fike performs. Then, in a moment of surprise, Brian zooms out, revealing that he was actually filming the festival from kilometres away, across a sprawling view of Chicago’s skyline.
From his high-rise residence, he had a direct line of sight to the distant festival grounds, and his Samsung’s powerful zoom brought the far-off stage into view. The sudden reveal had many viewers doing a double-take.
Even Samsung decided to join the fun, dropping a playful comment under the post: "No matter where you are, you've always got the best seat in the house #withGalaxy."
“At first I was like this picture quality isn’t doing it for me in the slightest, then you kept zooming further and further out,” wrote one commenter.
Another echoed the sentiment: "At first, I was like, 'Why is the quality so poor?' Then you zoomed out, and my jaw literally fell to the floor."
The impressive (and slightly absurd) long-distance festival viewing left people in awe of the phone’s zoom capabilities. One amused viewer joked: "Bro can zoom into someone's future."