Elon Musk likely to sue Apple for favouring OpenAI in App Store rankings

In a new AI war, xAI CEO Elon Musk has accused Apple of favouring ChatGPT maker OpenAI in App Store rankings. Reportedly, Musk is claiming that Apple is purposely making it challenging for other AI companies to reach the top positions in the App Store. In recent months, xAI has introduced several new features and advancements to Grok, making it one of the toughest competitors among other companies. Despite the advancements, neither Grok nor X is listed among the top apps. Elon Musk accused Apple for unequivocal antitrust violation. Here’s everything you need to know.(Reuters)

Elon Musk targets Apple’s App Store ranking

Elon Musk shared an X post (formerly Twitter), directly taking aim at Apple for manipulating the App Store ranking. Musk said, “Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either X or Grok in your ‘Must Have’ section when X is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps? Are you playing politics? What gives? Inquiring minds want to know”

In a separate post, Musk threatened Apple with legal action against an unequivocal antitrust violation. “Apple didn’t just put their thumb on the scale, they put their whole body!” said Musk in the post.

This war came soon after OpenAI introduced its new generation AI model, GPT-5. Whereas, xAI also introduced Grok 4 last month, and it recently made the AI model free for all users worldwide. Now, the company stepped up to the 5th position in the data from App Figures. Despite all the efforts, xAI still ranks below OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Now, responding to Musk's claims, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also joined the argument, saying, “This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn't like.”

Currently, the reason behind the sudden attack on Apple and OpenAI is unknown. It is speculated that it is simply the growing competition and feud between xAI and OpenAI, which we have already witnessed earlier as well. Additionally, OpenAI is also one of Apple's crucial partners in providing AI support. Hence, the ongoing competition will likely escalate further as Musk continues to post about the matter on X, gaining user attention.

The feud is also speculated to be tied to Musk’s past contribution to starting OpenAI. However, he later left the company and built his own AI company, which we now know as xAI. The company is now in direct competition with OpenAI, hence the growing competition and dispute could be one of the reasons.

