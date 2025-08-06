Who is George Cheeks? CBS boss who canceled Colbert now oversees South Park

Following the recent merger of Paramount and Skydance Media, George Cheeks, current co‑CEO of Paramount Global and CEO of CBS, has been appointed Chair of TV Media. This new post means he’ll oversee Comedy Central, and with it, the long-running satirical series South Park, per Deadline. George Cheeks named as Chair of TV Media at Paramount.(X/@ToonHive)

Who is George Cheeks?

Previously, the South Park production studio was part of Skript content under Chris McCarthy’s management at Paramount TV Studios. But the restructuring shifted all scripted shows to a new division led by Dana Goldberg, except South Park. That show remains under Cheeks’ umbrella because it's aired on linear cable via Comedy Central, not just streaming.

George Cheeks will also supervise The Daily Show and previously oversaw the controversial cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, sparking accusations of political motives after Paramount settled with Donald Trump for $16 million. With South Park known for attacking Trump and even mocking CBS in recent episodes, the decision places the symbolic satirical powerhouse under the same executive who once silenced another late-night voice.

South Park Season 27 ratings break records

The timing is notable: South Park’s Season 27 premiere on July 23 delivered Comedy Central’s biggest ratings in over 25 years, and the show doubled down on its pointed satire, drawing a sharp response from the White House. Cheeks now has creative oversight over a show that skewers political figures, including his own parent company.

The broader Paramount Media cricket now includes the CBS Network, CBS Studios, Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, and more under Cheeks’ supervision. South Park and its creators remain under a newly minted five-year, $1.5 billion overall deal, including 50 upcoming episodes streaming on Paramount+.

FAQs

Q: Who is George Cheeks?

A: He is the co-CEO of Paramount Global and former CEO of CBS, now appointed Chair of TV Media after the Skydance merger.

Q: What does his new role include?

A: Cheeks will now oversee Paramount’s broadcast and cable networks, including CBS Network & Studios, Comedy Central (South Park), The Daily Show, BET, Nickelodeon, and MTV.

Q: Why is this a big deal for South Park?

A: The show gets creative freedom under Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s contract, but being under Cheeks, who oversaw Colbert’s cancellation and the network’s $16 million Trump settlement, casts new significance on the show’s sharp satire.

Q: Is South Park still airing on Comedy Central?

A: Yes. It remains on linear cable, distributed via Comedy Central domestically, and also streaming on Paramount+.