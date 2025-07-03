Where to watch Mr. Robot? Golden Globe-winning thriller series releases for streaming

One of the most beloved thriller series, Mr. Robot, is finally available for streaming on Netflix. Created by Sam Esmail, the show aired on USA Network from 2015 to 2019. With a total of 4 seasons (45 episodes), the series promises unmatched entertainment. Mr. Robot is now available for streaming on Netflix

Mr. Robot - Storyline

The show narrates the story of Elliot Alderson, a young man living in New York City. He works as a cybersecurity engineer at a company called Allsafe. Elliot deals with social anxiety, depression and drug issues. He does not connect with people in the usual way. Instead, he hacks them. Amazed? Well, it is his unique way of understanding people. Sometimes, it pushes Elliot to act like a digital vigilante.

One day, a mysterious guy called Mr. Robot approaches Elliot. He is a rebel with a cause and invites Elliot to join his hacker group, fsociety. Their big mission? Wipe out consumer debt by targeting a massive corporation called E Corp.

Elliot sees it as “Evil Corp” in his head. The twist? E Corp is also the biggest client of Allsafe, Elliot’s workplace. Elliot is stuck between his job and a hacker revolution that could change everything. What happens next? Well, to know that, you must catch the show on Netflix.

Mr. Robot - Cast

Mr. Robot features Rami Malek as Elliot Alderson, Carly Chaikin as Darlene Alderson, Portia Doubleday as Angela Moss, Martin Wallström as Tyrell Wellick, Christian Slater as Mr. Robot, and Michael Cristofer as Phillip Price. Stephanie Corneliussen, Grace Gummer, BD Wong, Bobby Cannavale, Elliot Villar, and Ashlie Atkinson are also part of the project.

Mr. Robot - Awards

Mr. Robot started as a small show with a loyal fanbase. But, eventually, it earned appreciation from critics as well. The show won three Golden Globes, three Emmys and a Peabody Award.

FAQs :

1. Where can I watch Mr. Robot now?

Mr. Robot is now available on Netflix.

2. How many seasons of Mr. Robot are there?

There are four seasons.

3. Who plays Elliot in Mr. Robot?

Rami Malek plays Elliot Alderson.