Squid Game Season 3 gets record 60.1 million views on Netflix in just three days

Netflix’s Squid Game has done it again! The third and final season of the globally popular Korean series racked up an incredible 60.1 million views within its first three days of release, setting a new high on the streamer’s weekly Top 10 chart. Squid Game Season 3 (Netflix)

A Variety report cited Netflix data stating that Season 3 of the thriller now ranks as Netflix’s most-watched non-English TV show of all time based on a three-day window. Notably, the show premiered on a Friday, which gave it just three days of viewership data within Netflix’s Monday-to-Sunday measurement cycle.

By comparison, Season 2 premiered on a Thursday, December 26, giving it four days to accumulate views. It still broke records with 68 million views in its debut week, surpassing 2022’s Wednesday, which previously held the record with 50.1 million views.

Squid Game follows Gi-hun’s final battle to end the deadly game

Squid Game Season 3 picks up with Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) as he attempts to dismantle the deadly competition from within, challenging the sinister Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and striving to prove that humanity can triumph over brutality.

Season 3 draws 60.1 million views in opening weekend

Even with just three days of data, Season 3 debuted stronger than most global Netflix hits and quickly climbed the ranks of the platform’s most-watched non-English titles — and it may climb even higher in the coming days.

The Squid Game phenomenon began with its first season in 2021, which remains, according to Variety, Netflix’s most-watched series of all time. It has clocked over 16.5 billion viewing hours within its first 28 days. Since then, the franchise has expanded to include the reality competition spin-off Squid Game: The Challenge, along with a global cultural impact that transformed the landscape of Korean content in streaming.

More on Squid Game Season 3

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game Season 3 explores themes of betrayal, survival, and moral complexity. The cast includes returning faces like Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, and Wi Ha-jun, along with new additions such as Kang Ha-neul and Yim Si-wan.

Adding to the buzz, Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett made a surprise appearance in the finale. Her cameo adds an intriguing layer to the story and sets up potential developments beyond the finale.

FAQs

Q: When did Squid Game Season 3 release?

A: The final season premiered on Netflix on a Friday, making it eligible for only three days’ worth of data on the weekly Top 10 list.

Q: How many views did Season 3 receive in its first three days?

A: It drew 60.1 million views, setting a record for a non-English show in that time span.

Q: Where does Squid Game Season 3 rank among all-time non-English Netflix shows?

A: It currently sits at No. 9, but may rise as more data comes in.

Q: What is Squid Game Season 3 about?

A: The season follows Gi-hun as he seeks to end the brutal game system once and for all, confronting the powerful Front Man.