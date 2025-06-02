Squid Game Season 3: Lee Jung-jae says he's 'very nervous' about fan reactions

As Squid Game is set to release its final season, Lee Jung-jae, who plays Seong Gi-hun , shared that he is nervous about fans' reaction to the upcoming season. Netflix on Saturday dropped the trailer for the final season at its Tudum event, confirming that the show will return on June 27. The popular series will continue the story of Gi-hun, as he returns to the deadly games following a failed rebellion in Season 2. (Also read: Squid Game season 3 trailer: Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun returns to play the final game. Watch) Lee Jung-jae will be seen in Star Wars.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet at the event, Lee shared his thoughts on the final chapter of the hit series.

Lee Jung-jae talks about fans' reactions

"We are going to be releasing it quite soon, and I'm very nervous. I know that a lot of you out there are curious about what's going to happen in Season 3, but all of us are more curious about how much you're going to enjoy it. So, I can't wait, I'm very nervous," said Lee.

Lee, who won an Emmy in 2022 for his role, has led the show through its global success. Squid Game became one of the most-watched shows of the 2024-25 season, topping the Nielsen streaming charts.

Lee Byung-hun also shared his excitement

Another key cast member, Lee Byung-hun, who plays the mysterious Front Man, also shared his excitement. He said he read the scripts for Seasons 2 and 3 together and found them "perfectly written."

"It was just perfectly written. It was such an intriguing and gripping read, and I was once again in awe of director Hwang [Dong-hyuk]'s abilities," he said.

When asked how he felt about how the story ends, Lee Jung-jae said, "I'm happy with how it ended, but I know that the fans out there, each have their own idea of what they want to see happen, so I'm really curious about how they're going to respond to it. And I'm very nervous to find out." (ANI)