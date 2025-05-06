Squid Game season 3 trailer: Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun returns to play the final game. Watch

Squid Game season 3 trailer: The wait is over as Netflix dropped the trailer of Squid Game season 3, creating quite a stir among fans. Season 2 of the blockbuster Korean drama series ended on a major cliffhanger after a failed rebellion, the death of a friend and a secret betrayal. Will season three do justice? Let's find out. (Also read: Exclusive interview with Korean star Lee You Mi: On love for 3 Idiots, Strong Girl Nam-soon and Squid Games' success) Squid Game Season 3 trailer shows the return of the protagonist of the show Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung Jae.

What's in the trailer

The final season's trailer shows the return of the protagonist of the show Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, in the players' arena in the famous Squid Game coffin. To everyone's surprise, Player 456 is alive when his friends open the coffin. However, their rebellion has failed and the games have resumed for the final episodes of the series.

Seong and his fellow survivors are seen playing a new game where a massive gumball machine that dispenses red and blue balls, representing the fates that will determine the next challenge. The end of the trailer has a mysterious cry of a baby.

Fans React

Fans could not keep calm as soon as the trailer dropped on the internet. One user wrote, "Let's go. This better be longer than 8 episodes imo. Since it's the season finale", while another one said, "Very interesting one and with baby it's gonna be thriller". A fan wrote, "I'm looking forward to it. Baby born.. And don't let the manager die. I was looking forward to it but now I'm not sure if I can take the heaviness. Peak is coming." A social media user commented, "I can’t believe the series is ending. After waiting so long for season 2, we get season 3 so fast. I remember when I heard season 2 was coming out, and I was like Wow, Squid Games really did come out in 2021."

About Squid Game season 3

As per Netflix, "Seong will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone’s resolve. With each round, their choices lead to increasingly grave consequences."

The core cast returns, led by Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man and Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho. The cast also includes Yim Si-wan, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri and Park Gyu-young. Squid Game Season 3 will release on June 27 on Netflix.