Squid Game S3 X reviews: Netizens troll the finale, call it a ‘waste of time’

Spoiler alert: This article contains major plot details from Squid Game Season 3, including the series finale. Squid Game Season 3

Squid Game has quite literally reached the end of the line. The much-anticipated Season 3 dropped on Netflix, concluding with Episode 6 as the series finale. But while creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had warned fans about a grim ending, what unfolded left many viewers feeling disappointed.

About Season 3

The finale sees the mysterious Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) activating emergency evacuation protocols. The pink guards abandon the control room, the island begins to empty out, and the words “Game over” flash ominously across the command center’s screens. But for fans, those words hit harder than expected: not only is the game over, but so, apparently, is the brilliance of the show itself.

Season 3 continues Seong Gi-hun’s (Lee Jung-jae) journey, picking up right after the failed rebellion in Season 2. Determined to take down the game from within, Gi-hun re-enters the deadly competition, joined by the few allies he has left. What follows, though, is not a triumphant finale or a satisfying conclusion, at least not according to viewers.

Fans say the final season is “trash”

Online reactions to Season 3 have been overwhelmingly negative, with fans flooding X with their frustrations. One user wrote, “Squid games season 3 was so fucking ass. What a waste of fucking time. Idk what was worse those VPs speaking English or everyone fucking dying for an ugly ass CGI baby. Netflix stays ruining shows just for a fucking cash grab #SquidGame3.” Another viewer added, “The concept of going back into the games with a whack plan, leaving all that money unattended n sacrificing yourself for a random baby while ur own daughter was waiting on u for years.. the show should’ve ENDED after s1.”

The criticism continued with complaints about the lack of originality and emotional depth: “Predictable ending, killed the only likable character early one, uninteresting games, no character arcs, no twists, detective storyline being a nothing burger, ugly cgi baby, VIPs being super cringe, this season was trash #SquidGame3.” A fourth review echoed the disbelief: “Everything that is happening in squid games s3 is so unnecessary like im staring at my tv like this.” And yet another viewer pointed to sloppy storytelling: “Squid Game S3 After the cliffhanger in S2, S3 awkwardly picks up with Gi-hun reentering the games, supposedly to dismantle them from the inside. The director clearly struggled with transitioning the story - too many plotlines were left hanging.”

To be fair, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had set expectations early by stating the tone of Season 3 would be darker than ever. “The tone is going to be more dark and bleak,” he had said. “The world, as I observe it, has less hope.” But according to many viewers, the final season didn’t just lack hope, it lacked meaning. And with no plans for a Season 4, the game really is over.