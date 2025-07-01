Who is ‘Robert’? Iran-linked hackers threaten to leak emails stolen from Trump aides, ex-porn star Stormy Daniels

Hackers with ties to Iran have warned to release additional emails stolen from President Donald Trump's inner circle, including White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and Roger Stone, after releasing a previous batch to the media before the US presidential election in 2024. Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency took to X to describe the threats, which were first reported by Reuters, as a “calculated smear campaign”. This comes as the Trump administration issued a report, warning that “Iranian Cyber Actors” might target American companies and “operators of critical infrastructure.”

Three days back, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader, asserted that US and Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities did not seriously harm the country's nuclear facilities, prompting Trump to announce he was stopping plans to possibly reduce sanctions on Iran.

Who is Robert and what we know about Iran-linked hackers group

In online chats on Sunday and Monday, hackers using the alias “Robert” informed Reuters they had approximately 100 gigabytes of emails featuring Wiles, Stone, ex-porn star Stormy Daniels, Trump attorney Lindsey Halligan, and others.

While they did not reveal the specifics of the content, they mentioned the possibility of selling the emails.

In an indictment filed last September against three Iranians in the case of the 2024 Trump cyberattack, the Justice Department claimed that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps manage the hacking campaign “Robert”.

Here's what Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said

Meanwhile, CISA spokesperson Marci McCarthy reacted to Reuters report, stating that a "hostile foreign adversary" was “threatening to illegally exploit purportedly stolen and unverified material in an effort to distract, discredit and divide.”

According to McCarthy, the “so-called cyber 'attack' is nothing more than digital propaganda and the targets are no coincidence” and its goal is to “damage President Trump and discredit honorable public servants” who have distinguished themselves in the US.

“These criminals will be found and will be brought to justice,” he added.

Meanwhile, US Attorney General Pam Bondi denounced the hacking as “an unconscionable cyber-attack”.

FBI Director Kash Patel said that anyone linked to any breach of national security would be thoroughly examined and executed to the greatest extent of the law, according to the White House and FBI.

Is Iran a bigger threat than Russia to US?

Iran emerged as a bigger threat during the 2024 presidential campaign than Russia, which is well-known for its potent propaganda operations and 2016 cyberattacks of significant US political parties, according to Sam Sabin of Axios.

Microsoft discovered a number of Iranian entities that operated vigorous phishing and disinformation activities aimed at influencing the results of the 2024 US presidential election.

Before the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran, which ended with a ceasefire mediated by Trump following the U.S. military intervention, the hackers told Reuters they had no plans to launch any additional cyberattacks.

“I am retired, man,” the hackers claimed in May.