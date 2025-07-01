Trump's deportation warning to Elon Musk: 'Close up shop and move back to South Africa'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a deportation warning for his former advisor Elon Musk. Taking to Truth Social on Monday, the US president shared that the tech mogul may need to ‘close up shop’ and move back to South Africa. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, May 30, 2025.(AP)

Trump's warning comes as amid the feud between him and Musk due to the 'Big Beautiful Bill'

"Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one. Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!" he added further.

Elon Musk’s public break up with Donald Trump began in early June, when Musk criticised Trump’s "OneBigBeautifulBill" budget and spending legislation as a “disgusting abomination,” objecting to its ballooning deficit and cuts to EV tax credits.

More recently, the tech mogul issued fresh hits against the Trump administration by referring to the big beautiful bill as “utterly insane.” Furthermore, Musk also floated the idea of starting a third political party due to American dissatisfaction with Republicans and Democrats.

Trump, who had made Musk the head of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), responded sharply—first expressing disappointment in the Oval Office, then via Truth Social threatening to terminate billions in government contracts and subsidies for Musk’s companies.

In retaliation, Elon Musk accused Donald Trump of ingratitude—publicly noting that without his support, Trump “would have lost the election”—and even floated impeachment on X, while hinting he might decommission SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft used by NASA. The feud escalated when Musk claimed Trump is in Epstein files, an allegation later withdrawn by the Tesla boss.